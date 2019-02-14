The gray skies, cold temperatures and icy snow don’t really put us in the mood to go outside and start cleaning up the yard. Cleaning up, however, has been on the minds of Brookville Borough Council members. In recent months they’ve discussed blighted properties as well as properties that may not be as cleaned up as they could be or should be, according to borough code. Code Enforcement Officer Donald Jonischek has notified owners of properties that are out of compliance and was seeing some progress before the frigid temperatures of a few weeks ago drove most people inside to warmer surroundings.
At last week’s council meeting, Councilman Rick Baughman mentioned the ordinance pertaining to removing snow from sidewalks and noted that some retired senior citizens had braved the extreme cold weather to clear their sidewalks while others had not. While one could tell it upset him, he turned the negativity around and offered an idea that would let the council “lead by example.” That idea was getting involved in the 15th Annual Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Great American Cleanup of PA.
His hope is that if borough residents see the borough and council members getting involved in an effort to clean up the area, others will also get involved. In talking with Rick late last week, I learned more about this statewide effort that has Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Department of Environmental Protection and Keep America Beautiful. The event is held from March 1 through May 31. For registered participants, there are free trash bags, gloves and safety vests for as long as supplies last. Registration began last month at gacofpa.org.
Last year in Jefferson County alone there were 23 events with a total of 546 volunteers. Those events accounted for 21,760 pounds of trash being properly disposed of and 225 miles of roads, shorelines and trails being cleaned. Some of the counties around us already have cleanup dates scheduled. In Clarion County there is a cleanup scheduled for April 13 in East Brady and in Clearfield County a cleanup event is scheduled for May 18 in Clearfield Borough. Another event is planned in Elk County in May.
We think Baughman’s idea of the council getting involved in such a worthy effort is right on point. What a great way for leaders to provide an example for one and all while at the same time helping residents and businesses to beautify the borough. Maybe council’s involvement will inspire other groups and individuals to join the effort. Can you imagine what could be done if everyone just picked up one piece of litter everyday.
Those organizations or individuals seeking more information on the Great American Cleanup of Pa can contact the program’s coordinator, Michelle Dunn, at 1-877-772-3673, ext. 113 or at mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
