Readers won’t want to miss several easy chances to win prizes.
Our annual Readers Choice is currently taking place. Readers can fill out the ballot and drop it off at our office at 113 Main Street or mail it to us at PO Box 498, Brookville, PA 15825. This special section allows readers to let local businesses know how much they appreciate them with their votes.
We’ve all at one time or another asked someone where is a good place to eat or get a vehicle fixed or find a special gift. We ask people for recommendations all the time. Readers Choice is people providing recommendations for their favorite businesses with their votes. Who better to recommend a business to us than our friends, relavtives and neighbors?
So if you haven’t already, check out the ballot found in today’s Jeffersonian Democrat. Fill it out with the names of the businesses you would recommend in the listed categories. The votes will be tallied and in February we’ll list who received the top votes in each category.
For those readers taking the time to vote and filling out at least 20 of the categories, they will be placed in a drawing for gas cards and gift certificates from local businesses.
The deadline to vote and get the ballot to the Jeffersonian Democrat is January 31.
The 5th Annual Valentine’s Contest is also underway. Just clip the form found in the Jeffersonian Democrat all month long and drop it off at our office or mail it to the above address. Winners in a random drawing could win restaurant gift certificates, candy, flowers, and more.
So don’t miss your chance to enter into these exciting contests today!