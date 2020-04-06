The coronavirus has touched every one of us – some only by limiting our activities and others by having loved ones infected by the virus. Threats of the virus are everywhere and the faith of believers is certainly being challenged.
Those who truly believe in the power of God know that he has control over everything, even coronavirus. For reasons known only to himself, he is allowing – not causing – the virus to touch so many lives.
This week we are celebrating the greatest week in the Christian faith. We are celebrating victory over death, victory over evil, victory over sin. As the world struggles to defeat the coronavirus, an unseen enemy, we are hearing reports of the evil the virus has brought with it, as well as the victories.
The other day a patient walked into a doctor’s office and while the nurse was taking her medical history, waited several minutes before casually mentioning that she had been running a low-grade fever and was having difficulty breathing. The patient was sent directly to the hospital, while the nurse was immediately quarantined for two weeks because of possible exposure to coronavirus, separated from her 3-month-old baby and her husband. Evil? I believe it was. Perhaps it wasn’t intentional, but with all the information that has been shared about symptoms, I would have thought that would be the patient’s number one concern when seeing the doctor.
And then we heard about the warehouse workers who were demanding hazard pay while working during the shutdown. I doubt if the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and others who are considered to hold life-sustaining jobs are going to receive – or even ask for, let alone demand – hazard pay as they fight to keep us safe and healthy.
But every coin has two sides.
Every day on the news we hear reports of people who are going out of their way to do something to help everyone get through this crisis. Some are making masks. Some are delivering meals to shut-ins, overworked doctors and nurses, people who are just plain hungry and have no way to get to a store. Some are just checking on neighbors. Some are doing something as simple yet kind as walking a neighbor’s dogs. And some are letting others know that they have not been forgotten, because they are being held up in prayer. Not only are pastors praying and trying to encourage their congregations, the laity is also saying “God bless” and “I’m praying for you.” For me, having a true believer tell me that he/she is praying for me is one of life’s greatest blessings.
As we celebrate Easter this weekend, many will do so sitting in front of their television or computer, or holding a phone in their hand. A few, where congregations are small, may be able to gather in their church.
Whatever opportunity for worship is presented this week, I hope believers everywhere will cling to their faith and have a victorious Easter weekend, remembering that we all owe a debt we can never pay, but our Lord has already paid the debt.
p p p
Thought for the week – Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase. (Martin Luther King Jr.)