When the really hot days of summer roll around, usually in August, we often hear people lamenting that “we are in the dog days now!”
But actually, the Dog Days of summer really have very little to do with our canine friends. Checking with The Old Farmer’s Almanac, we can learn that dog days once coincided with the “rising of the Dog Star, Sirius. Ancient folks thought that the combined heat of Sirius and the sun caused midsummer’s swelter.”
According to the almanac, Sirius is the brightest star in the sky, if you don’t count the sun. Under the right conditions, it can even be seen with the naked eye during the day. Sirius is one star in a group of eight stars that form the constellation Canis Major, meaning “Greater Dog.”
Traditionally, the Dog Days of summer begin July 3 and end August 11, which means more comfortable weather should be on the way.
Even though Dog Days isn’t really about dogs, it does give us another opportunity to be thankful for our furry friends. A while back I came across an interesting little article that reminds us that love is a two-way street, even when one of the travelers is your dog. It doesn’t matter if your dog cost hundreds of dollars or was picked up out of a ditch alongside the road, that friendship can be something rare and special.
According to the article:
- When your dog’s tail starts wagging back and forth, it’s a sign your pet is in a good mood. She’s happy. If she wags her tail when you’re around, consider it a display of affection.
- Trivial as it may sound, recognizing you is a sign of your dog’s affection. Your pup is letting you know you’re not just any other human: you’re his master. In his eyes, you’re one of a kind! Take it as the highest of canine compliments.
- A dog that looks you straight in the eye is a dog that loves you. Dogs may not be able to put their affection into words, but they can give you one heck of a stare—a gaze likely filled with the hope that you’ll understand what they’re trying to say.
- Choosing to sleep beside you or in your room is a sign your dog trusts you. Your beloved pooch is in a vulnerable position every time he catches some shut eye, so sleeping by your side means he feels safe in your presence.
- A dog that goes wherever you go is a dog that likes you and likes being around you. People tend to behave in the same way: when you like someone, you want to be with that person as much as possible. A clingy dog simply wants to say you’re great company!
- Some of the things dogs do to show affection may leave you scratching your head. Leaning against your leg, for example – so heavily you nearly lose your balance – is just a quirky display of fondness. Think of it this way: your dog is saying he knows you’ve got his back.
- Does your dog sometimes sprawl out on her back and extend a paw in your direction? You’re looking at further proof of her affection. Lying down belly up makes a dog vulnerable, but your pup knows you can be trusted.
- Just as children do, your dog no doubt has a favorite toy. Should that toy ever be offered to you, you can take it as a sign your dog loves you. Sharing means holding another in high enough regard to give up your hold on treasured possessions.
- If you love your dog, chances are you frequently talk to, cuddle, pet, and play with him. These gestures won’t go unnoticed; dogs return the affection they’re given, so go ahead and shower your pup with love!
Thought for the week — Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen. (Orham Pamuk)Follow
