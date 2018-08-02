Sixteen more individuals were nabbed in a drug sweep last week as detailed in a story on the front page. The arrests came after a yearlong investigation into multiple cases involving the distribution of dangerous drugs in Jefferson County, according to information from law enforcement. They ranged in age from 16 to 43 years old, most old enough to know that the path they were treading could lead to an arrest and possibly jail time.
So the questions I want to ask are why and how?
Why take this path? Money? OK, we hear there is big money in drugs. But how can they face themselves in the mirror after selling such poison to teenagers or neighbors or friends or even family? Do they care so little about others that they will put the lives of these people at risk just to make money?
Or is it they started out trying drugs and somehow suddenly found themselves pulled in by others to act as a delivery person between point A and point B? Sure it may seem innocent enough and one could fool oneself into thinking that they really aren’t hurting anyone, but they’d just be lying to themselves. Anyone who is part of the process of getting illegal drugs into the area for the purpose of selling them has to take some responsibility for the harm those drugs may do, the lives those drugs may take, the families they may destroy.
I recently attended my 40th class reunion. This may seem like an abrupt change of topic but it really isn’t. There were 352 students in my graduating class. We had all types of personalities and I’m sure some might have risked getting in trouble a time or two. But looking back on those school days, drugs were not so prevalent and teens were not so ready to just follow the path of any drugs that could actually be found in the area.
Why? What was different then? We had whispers of where people could go if they were looking to buy drugs but there wasn’t the need for a “sweep” as there is today.
Maybe the “drug” then was alcohol but since that was legal, it wasn’t thought to be a major problem back then. Of course with changes in laws state and local police did crack down on drinking and driving, which was a good thing.
I don’t know what was different then from today that makes so many people want to get involved in drugs now.
Which also leads us to ask how. How do we turn the clock around to where more people turn away from drugs than go blindly forward into that lifestyle?
It seems the most unanswerable question facing many communities today, both small and large. How do we fix it?
Well as society tries to figure that out, we are glad to have law enforcement such as Troop C of the Pennsylvania State Police, the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and local police and county sheriff departments. They are on the frontlines and while we may not know the solution, we at least have the way to combat the problem and to, hopefully, keep it from growing worse.
