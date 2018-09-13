My mind has been drawn in two different directions as I’ve thought about what to write in this week’s column – the recent weather that saw road closings and creeks rising and the anniversary of Sept. 11.
At first glance they may seem entirely different but they do have something in common – emergency responders.
As the weather forecast called for 4-5 inches of rain to hit Jefferson County over the weekend, the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services went into action preparing itself for the possibility of stranded people needing rescued because of flooding or because they disregarded warnings and attempted to drive their vehicles across flooded roadways.
Hours before the storm hit they were hard at work making sure everyone was prepared and resources were available as needed. Route 119 was closed for several hours Monday night and some county roads were still closed Tuesday afternoon as crews waited for the water to recede before they could get a look of what lay beneath.
You may say well the road was under that water.
You would be right but there’s a risk that you could be wrong which is why the warning to not drive across flooded roadways.
Water is a destructive force, especially when it’s moving quickly happens during flash floods. When the lower portion of Pickering Street here in Brookville was flooded back several years ago when Redbank Creek, Sandy Lick Creek and North Fork Creek all overflowed their banks, many might have thought the road was just covered by the flood waters and would be revealed once more once those waters receded. But, as EMS Director Tracy Zents told me just recently, the road had collapsed as the water undermined and when the water receded there was a large hole. Imagine if someone had attempted to drive into the floodwaters thinking the tires would be touching the roadway. Instead they would have found themselves sinking deeper or possibly being pushed downstream toward the Route 36 bridge in the fast moving water.
First responders would have had to attempt a rescue, putting their own lives at risk. It’s why Zents urges people to heed storm warnings and not to take risks during flooding, tornadoes or even severe thunderstorms. They all pose dangers and people can find themselves in an emergency situation before they know it.
Of course with Sept. 11, first responders did put themselves in harm’s way as they do each time they are called upon. And on that day, many of them died while trying to rescue people – strangers for the most part.
That’s what those men and women who respond to the emergencies in our lives do. They don’t care that we may be strangers to them. They don’t care about our education, our portfolio, what we drive or who we know. All they care about is saving lives.
Tuesday, Sept. 11, we remember the first responders who answered the call when our country was attacked. We also remember those who had their lives cut short in those attacks. And we remember those individuals who stood up against those who would destroy this country.
I visited Ground Zero in New York a few years back. It was a moving experience to see the fountain where one of the towers once stood and to read the names of those who died that tragic day. While some lost brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, sons or daughters, the country lost as well. What might those thousands of individuals have contributed to their communities, their state, and this country in these past 17 years? We will never know what might have been if Sept. 11 had never happened.
The rains fell on Sunday and Monday and tears were shed on Tuesday. Emergency services played a part in both – the natural disasters of today and the tragedy of yesterday. So as the creeks and rivers return to their natural state and we dry our tears for those who fell on Sept. 11, let’s thank God that we have brave, dedicated individuals who take on the first responder role to come to our rescue.
So from us at the Jeffersonian Democrat, a big thanks to Zents and his staff and all the firefighters, police and ambulance crews across Jefferson County who have responded to the call for help time and time again — Thank you!
