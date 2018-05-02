I had the pleasure a week or so ago to sit down with Ellen Neyman for a chat. I had heard her comment that she lived on the family farm and that the farm had been in her family for more than 100 years. That fact prompted me to reach out to Ellen to learn more. She graciously agreed to talk with me and allowed me to tell her story.
In talking with Ellen I learned that some of the same values she learned from her great-grandmother mirrored those taught by my parents, especially the basic value of work hard and do your best no matter the task.
That seems such a simple thing – work hard and do your best – but at times it seems as if it’s the hardest thing for many of us to do. At times my family would say I have the “work hard” part down a little too well. I simply say I’ve added keep at the task until it’s done. Those work values go hand in hand with treating people with respect and dignity and making your word your bond.
Old-fashioned sentiment? Maybe. But these core values are ones I see every day in rural Pennsylvania.
I used to shake my head at the fact that so many trends took so long to arrive in our “neck of the woods.” Today, I find I’m glad that is so.
As I walked down Main Street in Brookville this week, people smiled and said hello as they passed by. Young, old, age didn’t seem to matter. Everyone was pleasant. Maybe it was the nice weather arriving but I tend to believe it is just our way in rural Pa.
I often think about how my childhood seemed so carefree and safe. I don’t remember ever knowing about crime in the area or disasters in the world. Of course, I knew when Hurricane Agnes flooded the area as I could see its effects for myself as roads became covered by several feet of water.
Was that better than today when so much is out there in front of us, no matter our age? I don’t know but there’s a part of me that is saddened that today’s youth may not have that same carefree childhood just because of how so much of the negativity in the world is front and center almost 24/7.
Chatting with Ellen took me back to memories of my childhood and revived those feelings of simplicity, of just being a child. Like Ellen, my siblings and I helped out around the house as well as with outside chores, like weeding. But she is right in that it was fun. I remember going to my grandmother’s house and helping her to take her laundry to the laundromat about a block from her house. Those were times that she showed me how to fold clothes as she worked in a laundry after my grandfather died in order to support herself and her six children. Then we would return to her house, our task done, and sit and play Sorry and drink Tab, as she was diabetic. It gave me time with her that I might not otherwise have had.
Stories like Ellen’s, about real people, are what I hope to do more of in the months ahead. Everyone has a story. Maybe they have a hobby they love like Chuck Lott of Corsica whose hobby is cars. You can read about him in the article written by David Sullens found on B9 of today’s edition. Or maybe they do or once did some interesting work. I’m often surprised by many of our senior citizens when I learn what they have done in their lives. The sad truth is too often I only learn about their lives when I’m reading their obits. So often I’ve wished I would have known about them so that I could have the privilege of telling their story.
Our stories of hope, of life, have a way of touching others, though we may never know it.
So today, I’m reaching out to our readers. If you know someone or if you think your own story is one to share, contact me at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com or stop by the office. I would love to chat with you.
