A story showed up on the Newsfeed app on my phone the other day. It wasn’t the normal story but then the subject of the story was definitely not common in his thinking or his actions.
It was a story that brought a sense of hope that uncommon people are within our communities. Those people who strive to do more, to do a good job; people whose word is their bond.
His name is Walter and he is a college student who had been hired by a moving company. The day before his first day on the job, his car broke down. If we had family or friends around who could either lend us a vehicle or give us a ride we’d be OK, but for whatever reason Walter didn’t do that.
Many of us might have called the company to explain how we couldn’t get to work because the car broke down but that wasn’t the case with Walter either.
No, Walter didn’t call anyone. Instead he set his alarm to wake up in the middle of the night to begin his 20-plus mile trek to where his job was the next day. He walked for several hours in the dark before getting to one little town and being picked up by local police officers on patrol. Upon hearing his story they treated him to breakfast and also had him order something he could take with him for lunch.
It was too early for him to go to work so the officers dropped him off at a church where he’d be safe. Another officer heard the story as he came on duty and he went searching for Walter, who had already set out from the church on his way to work. The police officer found him and drove him to the address where he was to meet the moving crew. The police officer knocked on the door and explained to the couple that Walter was part of the moving crew and how he had walked the 20 plus miles to get to work on time.
His story went viral when the woman took to Facebook it because Walter’s story had made such an impression on her. The story spread so that the CEO of the moving company also learned of his newest employee. He met Walter and turned the keys to his own personal car over to the employee as he gave him the vehicle as a sign of his appreciation.
Even without knowing Walter, his determination and work ethic makes one stop, stand in awe and realize there are still people in this world that are extraordinary. They are found everywhere but for the most part they are humble and just go about doing their best.
Walter is already enlisted to become a U.S. Marine. He and his family had moved to Alabama where he was attending college after they lost everything during Hurricane Katrina, while living in New Orleans.
He is definitely an inspiration on how to handle the hurdles that life can throw at us. He is quoted in several media outlets of saying, “Don’t let nobody tell you you can’t do something. It’s up to us whether we can.”
His is the modern way of saying “if you put your mind to it, you’ll be surprised at what you can achieve.” If we just said I can instead of I can’t in life, how much better would our lives, our communities, our world truly be. It’s something to think about.
o o o
Do you know someone who is an inspiration to you or others? Let us know for we’d love to share their story. Email me at jnorwood@thecourierexpress.com.
