February is almost here which means we’re closer to giving some people a happy phone call. You know, the kind where the person says, “You are one of our winners!”
Our Readers Choice will be ending this Friday, January 31. So if you haven’t voted for your favorite businesses by then, you’ll have to wait for next year.
We have several gift certificates we are awarding in a random drawing in February for those who voted. So if you’ve been meaning to vote, the time is now before it’s too late.
We’ll publish the Readers Choice ballot results in February.
Also, going strong is our 5th Annual Valentine’s Day contest. I’m told from Susan Kahle, our sales representative, there will be three winners drawn from the entries received. The prizes from area businesses are amazing this year – roses from Bloom on Main, candy from Dan Smith’s Candies, gift certificates from Tonell’s Jewelry and Deman’s Gift & News, Sweet Basil, Snug Harbor Restaurant, Red River Roadhouse and Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, a carving board for two from Zach’s, wine from Porchvue Winery, and candy from Char-Val Candies. Each of the three winners are assured of getting candy, roses and wine and more.
The deadline to enter is NOON on Friday, February 7. You must be 21 to enter and only one entry per person so if you haven’t already clipped your entry form, check out today’s Jeffersonian Democrat and get yours today. Remember as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t enter.
Finally, for our pet lovers, it is time to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day. On Feb. 20 pet lovers everywhere observe the holiday that is set aside to give extra attention to our pets.
We will once again be publishing your pet photos to celebrate the day. If you’d like to share what a fabulous feline, cute canine, beautiful bird or remarkable rabbit – or whatever type of pet you have, it is simple to do. Just email us a photo to jdnews@thecourierexpress.com with LOVE YOUR PET in the subject line and include the name of your pet, your name and address. Or you can bring your photo into our office at 113 Main St. Deadline for photos to be received is Friday, Feb. 14.
February is going to be an awesome month!