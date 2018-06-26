Rex and I enjoy watching cartoons, and because of that someone once told us that “you two still haven’t grown up.” Maybe that is true to a certain extent.
I was thinking about that the other day, and decided maybe it isn’t a bad thing after all. When you stop to think about children, what comes to mind?
The first thing I think of is the trust in adults they show in so many ways. How many times have you seen a child jump into the open arms of an adult, having no doubt that they would be safely caught? This morning as I was coming to work I saw a young woman and a toddler boy crossing the street, holding hands. It was easy to see that the little boy felt completely safe with the lady, whether she was his mother, his aunt or a friend.
Little kids are also very honest. They tell you what they perceive to be the truth, not what they think you want to hear.
Little kids like to have fun. Whether they are playing a game of make believe or playing in a pile of sand, little kids know how to have fun without the aid of high-tech electronics.
And little kids love to laugh. The only thing besides some flu bugs that I can think of that is more infectious than a child’s laughter is to see or hear someone yawning.
Those are some of the childlike qualities I hope I still have. Those are the things we saw last week at the first annual Brookville Laurel Festival. Without a doubt, that was a festival for the kids.
At every event we were able to attend we saw children laughing and playing and having fun.
I don’t think I will ever forget the look on the face of little Colby Harmon when he realized his car was the first-place winner in its heat. Later in the evening when he was presented a trophy for being the first-place winner in the car division, the happiness on his face could not be matched. He may not have understood everything that was going on, but one thing was certain — no one was going to take that trophy away from him!
Watching the pairs of kids playing a version of the old Hungry, Hungry Hippos game couldn’t help but bring laughter to every child on Main Street — even if they were 70 or 80 years old. Using simple little carts, some balls and plastic tubs, the kids were having fun playing a game they will never forget.
Friday afternoon we had the opportunity to see little kids dancing on the sidewalk. There wasn’t a high-tech band providing the entertainment, there wasn’t even any music. But there was a colorful little clown blowing hundreds of bubbles that floated down Main Street. Watching the little ones dance in that shower of bubbles, trying to grab them as they floated by, and hearing the sheer joy in their voices as they laughed and giggled made a memory that will not be soon forgotten.
Seeing the excitement in the eyes of the children who participated in this year’s Laurel 500 brought back memories of festivals long ago, when the soap box derbies were held in the same location. As boys and girls lined up at the starting gate for each heat, there was no pushing or shoving, no bullying, no nasty language. There was just a lot of kids having a lot of fun.
For the past year people have been wondering if this year’s Laurel Festival would be a success, would anyone show up, would there be anything to do. I think the answers are yes, yes, and yes. People did show up. More than once we heard people saying they hadn’t seen that many people on Main Street in years. There was plenty to do, regardless of your age. If you couldn’t find something to keep you entertained during the Laurel Festival, it’s not the committee’s fault.
Was this year’s Laurel Festival a success? Judging by the children we saw enjoying the various events, it was an overwhelming success. Will next year’s Laurel Festival be even bigger and better? With members of the board already planning how to enlarge and improve this year’s activities, and with the community obviously willing to support their efforts, how can it be anything but another tremendous success?
While we congratulate the Laurel Board for its efforts and all the behind-the-scenes work that went into making this year’s festival all that it was, we also say thank you. Thank you for bringing back memories of festivals that go way back to our childhood, that special time of laughter, trust and fun.
