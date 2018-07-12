On the morning of the Fourth of July I was listening to the radio and one of the hosts was talking about the many freedoms we as Americans enjoy. And then she asked a thought-provoking question: Why is it so much easier for us to complain and find fault with things that are happening, than it is to give thanks for the many good things that are happening all around us?
The more I thought about it, the more I realized that statement is so very true. For everything from the weather to politics, people find a reason not to be happy, to wish for something better, something different. It seems like some people are never satisfied, no matter what.
Hearing people complain about so many things often reminds me of a quote by English poet John Lydgate, which was adapted by President Lincoln some 400 years later: “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” The more advanced our civilization becomes, the more truth we find in that quotation.
Next week we will have the perfect opportunity to see just how well Lydgate and President Lincoln understood human nature. Next week is the Jefferson County Fair.
For the past 12 months a board of 11 volunteers, supported by countless other volunteers, have been working long and hard to make the 2018 Jefferson County Fair something every member of any family – regardless of their race, financial resources, education level or social standing in the community – can enjoy.
There will be events returning to the fair that have become crowd-pleasers over the years – the Rawhide Rodeo, demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls, not to mention the hundreds of displays of everything from flowers and Christmas trees (yes, in July!) to animals and items showing the incredible skills of our friends and neighbors.
There will also be new events this year, such as Circus Stella, which should be an inspiration as well as entertainment, and the new mini-tractor pulls.
From the moment you walk through the gates you will smell the tantalizing aroma of fair favorites being offered by dozens of vendors who will be cooking up treats for everyone.
But there will be complaints. Some will say the $8 admission price should be lower. But the last time I checked, a ticket to spend a couple hours watching one movie cost nearly as much, if not more. This ticket can give you a whole day of many different things to enjoy, including a carnival with rides for the whole family.
I have a feeling there will be complaints about the half-price day sponsored by the Sarvey family. Believe it or not, there were complaints last year that the half-price didn’t also include purchases made from any and all vendors.
Some people will even look for things to complain about simply because they don’t like one or more of the members serving on the Fair Authority. Nitpicking seems to be their favorite thing in life to do.
And of course, there will be people complaining about the weather.
But in spite of these complaints, the 2018 Jefferson County Fair will go on, and dozens of people will walk away from the fairgrounds each night with memories that just might last a lifetime.
As we walk through those gates after spending an evening at the fair, will we be among the ones who nitpicked their way through the events of the day, or will we be among the ones who are leaving with a smile in our hearts, knowing that in some small way we were blessed? I plan to be blessed; how about you?
q q q
Thought for the week — Look up to the sky. You’ll never find rainbows if you’re looking down. (Charlie Chaplin)
