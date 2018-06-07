A couple weeks ago, on a Saturday afternoon, I was driving into town and noticed some birds gathered around the body of a snake, belly-up on the road. It was the third snake I had seen on that stretch of road during the warm week.
Less than an hour later, as I was driving down Jenks Street towards the high school, I saw a beautiful rainbow in the sky. Other than a few sprinkles, I hadn’t noticed much rain.
Those two incidents reminded me of God’s promises. Sometimes the evidence is right in front of us; other times we have to look for it.
When I saw the snakes, I was reminded of the promise God had made to Eve. He told her he would put enmity between her and the serpent. I guess there are some women out there who don’t mind handling snakes, and who have even kept snakes as pets. Why, I’ll never understand. But I and most of the women I know are living proof that God has kept this promise.
As I was driving in town and looking at the sky, I did see a few drops of rain on the windshield. Seeing the sun shining brightly on my right, and noticing that to my left the sky was very dark, I began looking for the rainbow that I felt sure must be up there somewhere, if I could just find it.
It didn’t take very long to see the first faint colors against the gray clouds, and after driving a few feet further, there it was in radiant beauty – my rainbow. Is it conceited to think God put that particular rainbow in the sky just for me? Maybe; maybe not. God always keeps his promises; I have no doubt about that. Was I the only one looking for a rainbow that day? Maybe I was. And maybe like his promise to Noah, God was reminding me that he always keeps his promises. But perhaps even more important was the reminder that God showers (no pun intended) us with blessings every day. Most of the blessings are things we take for granted – food, clothing, shelter, family and you know the drill. But there are daily blessings all around us, if we just take the time to look and listen.
Rainbows and snakes seem to be the opposite ends of God’s promise spectrum. But both are definitely reminders that we can know for a certainty that if God said something is going to happen, it will.
q q q
At this time next week we will be on the eve of the all new Brookville Laurel Festival.
For the past year a group of our friends and neighbors have volunteered countless hours to prepare a week of entertainment for the community. Perhaps not every activity will appeal to everyone, but undoubtedly there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
The success of this new Laurel Festival is now out of the hands of this small group of volunteers. They have planned, they have worked, they have organized and they did all that they were supposed to do. As with any new venture, there will probably be some bumpy spots and a few hiccups along the way. But those will go away as the board becomes more experienced.
The success of the Brookville Laurel Festival is now in our hands. All the planning and preparing in the world is of no avail if no one shows up to enjoy what has been prepared. Too many times people have said there is nothing to do in Brookville. Well, for the week of June 16-24, there will be plenty to do and see, even if it is just renewing acquaintances with friends from long ago.
The Brookville Laurel Festival board has kept its promise to prepare a new festival. Now it is up to us as a community to keep our promise, and support their efforts by enjoying what they have prepared. Will we keep our promise? We will know in a couple weeks.
q q q
Thought for the week — Losers make promises they often break. Winners make commitments they always keep.
