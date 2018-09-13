Sunday a national holiday passed us by, with many people not even aware that it was a holiday. Sunday was Grandparents Day.
Even though Grandparents Day has been a national holiday since 1978, very little recognition is given to the celebration. Card shops offer only a few cards, and I don’t recall ever seeing a Grandparents Day gift display in any store. As they are so many times in real life, even on the day set aside to honor them grandparents seem to be forgotten.
For some reason young people don’t seem to realize the gift they have been given in their grandparents, — until it is too late. I am as guilty all as all the rest.
My maternal grandparents traced their heritage back to Eastern Europe, and fluently spoke the language of their parents and grandparents. But it wasn’t until I was a senior in college that the idea ever came to me to have them teach that language to me. That summer, Grandpa started with a few of the basic words, and it was exciting. But then winter came, and before the winter ended, Grandpa was gone and so were the lessons, lost forever.
Grandma was one of these cooks who never used a cookbook. She just seemed to know when to throw a handful of this or a spoonful of that into the pot to make the most wonderful kettles of soup or stew or whatever she had planned for supper that night. I can still remember the aroma of a pot of vegetable soup she was making one day when we went to their house. Having a nice big garden, that day she was picking the vegetables fresh from the garden as it was time to add each one to the soup. When we got there she had just added some fresh dill, and I was hooked on her homemade vegetable soup for life. Sadly for me, I never asked how she did it. I am fortunate to have a couple recipes that she wrote out by hand, but for me they are never as good as Grandma’s were.
From time to time Grandma and Grandpa would tell stories from their younger years, but I guess we were too busy then to take time to really listen and write them down. If we could only go back to those days with the insight we have now!
My Grandpa Lockard died when my dad was young, so we never had a chance to know him. And even though Grandma Lockard was a typical 1960s grandma – wearing long-sleeved dresses, heavy stockings and those old-fashioned grandma shoes we all remember so well – it didn’t stop her from getting out on the ball field to play with her grandkids at the family reunions. She wasn’t just a cheerleader; she could hit the ball and run with the best of them.
Looking back, I am getting really close to the age my grandparents were during those special days. I still haven’t figured out why they seemed so much older then than I think I am now.
Just as grandparents do today, my grandparents had a lot of things to offer. While I have enough memories of them to write a small book, if I had had the wisdom to spend more time with them when I could, now I could write a large book, at least in my memory.
Grandparents Day 2018 is gone. All of my grandparents are gone now, and all I have left are memories and some pictures. Those who still have grandparents need to realize what a blessing they are and somehow find some time to talk to them and learn from them. If we fail to do so, once they are gone, the only thing we will have left is regret.
p p p
Thought for the week – The old are the precious gem in the center of the household. (Chinese proverb)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.