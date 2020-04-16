This past weekend we celebrated a Holy Week like none other we have ever seen. Church doors were closed and their parking lots were empty. There were no Easter egg hunts, no bunnies walking up and down Main Street, handing out chocolate treats. Even family celebrations were for the most part, immediate family only.
But as I talked to people from different churches, it became very clear that one thing has not changed: Peoples’ faith in God. For those who already had faith in God, it seems to be growing stronger as this invisible enemy has invaded and changed our daily lifestyles. More times than I can count, believers said to me, “Our church doors are closed, but our church is going on,” carrying out the Lord’s commands that we love one another, and put action behind our words.
People are checking up on each other, trying to help in whatever way they can, remembering that we are all in this together and that none of us is immune from attack by the virus.
I spend very little time reading posts on Facebook, but every now and then one really grabs my eye. A couple weeks ago there was a copy of a passage credited to noted author and theologian C. S. Lewis. He didn’t write it last week or even last month. He wrote it in 1942, almost 80 years ago. Lewis wrote these words:
Satan: “I will cause anxiety, fear and panic. I will shut down business, schools, places of worship, and sports events. I will cause economic turmoil.”
Jesus: “I will bring together neighbors, restore the family unit. I will bring dinner back to the kitchen table. I will help people slow down their lives and appreciate what really matters. I will teach my children to rely on me and not the world. I will teach my children to trust me and not their money and material resources.”
Wow! That could have been written for today, this very time that we are living in. Undoubtedly there will be those who will say the words were just made up for this situation we are now in, and maybe they were. Maybe they were not. Regardless, they certainly describe life as we are now experiencing it.
Satan still is using his trickery to have people criticize and condemn all that is being done to stop this virus from claiming more victims. Instead of seeing the good that has been accomplished, from the White House down to our own little homes, he prefers to have people finding fault, casting doubts, twisting words and intentions, and being overcome with a greed that should cause shame.
But in spite of all this, there are still many who are leaning on their faith, not as a crutch but as a partner walking arm in arm through this pandemic. Everywhere you go there are people who say “How are you?” and then say, “We will get through this. We just have to keep praying.”
Holy Week this year may not have been what we expected three months ago, but it was celebrated as people found new ways to proclaim their own personal victory over evil and rejoice in their communion with the Lord.
Thought for the week – Where there is a will, there is a way.