The other day I heard a song that reminds us there is a “silver lining behind every cloud.”
Right now there is a very dark cloud hovering not only over our nation, but much of the world. As the coronavirus cloud grows larger, it gets darker and darker, because no one knows where and when they might become its next victim.
Not only has the cloud caused fear amongst millions, it has caused a panic that has people doing things they wouldn’t have dreamed of doing or believed they were capable of doing three months ago. Many would find it hard to see the silver lining in this cloud.
But there is a silver lining in the coronavirus cloud.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus is forcing people to stay at home, not necessarily by choice, but because their governor has ordered it. For many families, everyone being at home together for more than a chance passing has to be a luxury. Family members are getting re-acquainted.
Everyone has more time to write letters and send cards to encourage others. Last week we received two cards from a friend we have never actually met, someone we have learned to love through our church relationship. Her brother died last month, her husband went into hospice care last week and she has serious health issues. But she found the time to send us cards, encouraging us to hang on in these tough times, as she knows some of the battles we are fighting right now.
Everyone has more time to make phone calls and actually talk to people. Text messages and emails are great ways for quick messages, but phone calls allow voices to be heard, emotions to be shared. Phone calls can reach family members, neighbors and friends near and far, whether they are in their own home, a hospital or a nursing home.
There is a stronger sense of community. Over and over we have heard the message that we are in this together. People are watching out for neighbors, helping those who are at a higher risk, forgetting about self to be there for someone with a greater need.
We have an army of people who are willing to risk their own health as they try to make our lives a little more normal. Doctors and nurses, first responders, grocery story workers, restaurant workers and countless others whose work has been found to be essential to the survival of our nation, are giving of themselves for you and me.
Even many of the TV stations are trying to make the quarantines and lockdowns more tolerable, by giving us the chance to go back to enjoy some of the shows we loved in childhood, saying that we are all at home together.
We are finding a new sense of creativity as we found ways to keep ourselves entertained, active yet safe, while dealing with the virus.
Perhaps the shiniest part of the silver lining is that people are now talking more freely about their hope and their faith in God. A TV commercials shows large letters on a fence proclaiming the message, “Hope is not cancelled.” As long as there is hope and faith, we will find the strength to go on fighting this unseen enemy.
Thought for the week – If there is hope for the future, there is power in the present. (Zig Ziglar)