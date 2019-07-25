God is so good to us, because he is always sending little lessons our way to make life better – if we have the eyes to see and ears to hear.
One of those lessons came during the opening programs of this year’s Jefferson County Fair.
On that summery Sunday afternoon, 22 girls, ranging in age from 8 to 19, took center stage hoping to win one of the three crowns, which would identify them as the princess, junior queen or queen who will represent the fair throughout the coming year.
While each of the girls had family members and friends in the audience to support and encourage them, for the most part they were performing in front of strangers. With several girls competing for the one crown in each event, they knew there was less than a 50-50 chance that they would win.
But each one went on to the stage and did her very best. When music failed, when questions were tough, they kept on going, giving the best they had to give. Back stage, the girls were helping each other, encouraging each other.
When the crowns were finally awarded, the girls who didn’t win were seen hugging those wearing their new crowns.
What a tremendous lesson they gave to those who were watching them. In fact, there were several lessons.
First, no matter what the odds of winning, they tried. How many adults, if they thought there was only a 10 or 20 percent chance of being successful, would even attempt the challenge in front of them?
Next, how many of us are willing to expose ourselves that way to strangers? Not only was a big part of the audience a group of strangers to most of these girls, but so were the judges who were watching every part of their performance. When we are faced with a group of strangers, rather than being surrounded by the comfort of supporting family, do we have the courage to continue?
And when the moment of truth, so to speak, comes, if we don’t come out as number one, do we still have the ability to congratulate the one who did win? We don’t always win, at least not in the eyes of the world.
But when we have the courage to try, the courage to keep on going when things get tough or obstacles fall in our path, and the courage to accept defeat when it comes our way, then we have already become a winner.
Three crowns were awarded at the fair, but 22 girls walked off that stage as winners.
After months of hard work, the members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority also walked off the fairgrounds late Saturday night as winners.
The 2019 Jefferson County Fair provided opportunities for everyone to relax, be entertained and enjoy activities and entertainment that only comes around once a year.
We congratulate the fair board on a job well done, and thank them for all their hard work – done for us because they care.
