A new year is upon us – 2020. For those of us baby boomers who grew up in the 1960s, the year 2020 seemed so very far away back then.
Now, here we are and I wonder if the year will be filled with exciting innovations as we envisoned way back in the 60s. Of course, the George Jetson vehicle of travel never materialized as many hoped it might but throughout the decades there have been many new and wondrous ideas that have been born to make our lives easier.
Sometimes in reflecting on the past decade or more, I wonder if making our lives easier has been good for us or not.
My father talks about his childhood in rural Massachusetts and how he delivered two newspapers – the Springfield newspaper in the morning and the Greenfield newspaper in the afternoon (before and after school) – and also delivered special packages at times during the day for the local post office. Most of those packages, he notes, went to the state police barracks located out of town along Route 2. When he delivered to a dairy farm at the end of his route, he helped milk the cows and received a gallon of milk to take home to his parents and five siblings.
He had a multitude of responsibilities being the oldest boy in the family and this was before he reached his 12th year.
Not many of us today could say we were faced with such responsiblity at age 8, 9 or 10. Most of us may have had chores such as cleaning up our bedrooms or helping to weed the garden but to get up early and deliver 60 newspaper, go to school, maybe get excused from class to deliver a special package, return to school then off to deliver a second newspaper, possibly milk some cows and then walk home for supper and then bed before getting up the next day and starting all over again.
Yes, times were different. But could there still be a lesson in looking back those growing up in the 1930s.
Most of the people I know from the 1930s and 1940s have a strong sense of community, of volunteering, of helping others. Are we as strong in these areas today?
So many organizations find it difficult to interest younger people in joining their ranks. Even local fire companies over the past decade have had a hard time recruiting new members. People today don’t seem to want to make long commitments or maybe it’s more accurate to say cannot make such commitments because of time constraints.
While technology has evolved there is a downside. We are more connected to jobs today and with the fast pace that production moves, it seems there is hardly any down time. The time that individuals have away from work must be prioritized and family time or destressing usually hit the top of the list.
Looking back we’ve gained faster computers, the internet, digital music and digital television, not to mention great strides in science, medicine, transportation, etc. We’ve seem to have lost the time to volunteer in organizations that work to make our quality of life better.
This year beyond the personal resolutions of better health and such, a change that allows people to once again participate in local organizations that better the community would be a welcomed event. Maybe 2020 will be a year when the best of what’s past will be brought forth once more. Then again, maybe we’ll just keep dreaming of the day we have one of those George Jetson flying cars parked in our garage. While we don’t know what the year will bring, let’s all make a resolution to be kinder, more understanding, and most of all, more forgiving in 2020.