The panic has already begun locally as area residents try to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the state of Georgia has reported its first two cases of patients infected with the virus, bringing the total of infected people in the United States to 105. One of those two patients in Georgia had recently been to Italy.
It went on to say that new cases have been reported in five other states and that six people have died from Covid-19 so far in the U.S.
The reports of the virus spreading faster outside of China than it is inside that country, make this virus all the more chilling. Especially when one considers that a vaccine may not be ready for another year to 15 months. A friend who has a nursing background noted that once a vaccine is created, there are trials it has to go through before it can be used on the public.
Another friend tells me that items with 70 percent alcohol will kill the virus on hard surfaces. I’m not sure where she got her information so I can’t say it’s true but alcohol has been used against germs for decades.
The panic I referred to has been happening in Punxsutawney at least. The shelves are being cleared of hand sanitizer, Lysol and bleach, similar to when a major snow storm is forecast and milk, bread, flashlights and batteries or even candles start becoming scarce.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website offered this advice: “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Until they learn more about this new virus we are left with the basics, like washing our hands. A friend from Penn Highlands Healthcare recently told me that a good way to tell you’ve washed your hands for the suggested 20 seconds is to “hum the song Happy Birthday twice.”
While there is no way we can know when or if this virus will arrive in our area, it is always good to be prepared as much as we can while using our common sense. Go ahead and buy a couple cans of Lysol or bleach but don’t clear the entire shelf. Leave some of these germ-fighting products for your neighbors and friends. For anyone thinking they need a case of Lysol to keep them and loved ones protected, then I say buy a case. Nothing wrong with that. Just arrange it with the store to order in an extra case or order it online. That way there will still be some on the shelf for others to find.
We are in this fight together and should do what we can to help each other protect against the spread of this virus.
Now where’s that hand sanitizer?