Christmas is less than a week away, and has been our tradition, we will once again be publishing “Dear Santa” letters in this week’s edition. While they came from several sources including the local elementary school, some were shared by jolly old St. Nick himself.
The most famous letter dealing with Santa was sent to the New York’s Sun newspaper in 1897. Virginia O’Hanlon, 8, had written questioning whether there truly was a Santa Claus. Her letter prompted an unsigned editorial in the newspaper on Sept. 21, 1897, by Francis Pharcellus Church. That editorial is history’s most reprinted editorial, according to the newseum website. Here is the timely editorial once again:
”DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’
Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?
VIRGINIA O’HANLON.
115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET.
VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”
New Year’s Resolutions
Christmas is not the only holiday approaching quickly. New Year’s Day is just around the corner and with it comes the long time tradition of making a New Year’s resolution. While resolutions usually tend to go with new beginnings of a new year and things we want to change such as losing weight or eating healthier, they can also be resolutions to get more involved in the community or to be kinder to or to have more patience with other people.
Do you have a resolution for yourself or one you think everyone should consider for the new year? If you would like to share your resolution for the new year, you can either connect with us on our Facebook page or email us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com. Provide your name and you never know, your resolution may be included in our New Year’s edition.
Wedding anniversaries
Christmas is the time when many young couples become engaged and wedding shows are often held in January and February. While our upcoming bridal magazine has provided interesting articles over the years on subjects of interest to brides-to-be such as wedding planning, destination weddings, selecting a venue for the reception, etc. This year we’d like to honor those individuals in our communities who have celebrated milestone wedding anniversaries — 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th, 50th, etc., by publishing their wedding photos in the spring bridal supplement.
If you have celebrated or will be celebrating one of these milestone anniversaries this year, we invite you to be a part of this upcoming magazine. To be included, just email us your wedding photo or stop in at our office at 113 Main St., (just down from the YMCA) with your wedding photo for us to scan. We’ll publish these precious photos as part of this special supplement. Please provide your name, town and the number of years you’ve been married. We must receive photos by January 6 to be included for publication.