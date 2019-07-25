A recent trip to Cleveland has me thinking about life. Yes, I was going to the Cleveland Clinic but it was not the purpose of the trip but the trip itself that brought to mind how we so often go through life.
I used a Garmin GPS device to help guide me through the major highways, as I’m not used to driving in the city or on highways of six lanes or more. So I relied on the friendly voice to let me know when I needed to make a lane change in order to stay on the right path that would get me to my destination.
It’s the same in life. We ask others who know more about a subject when we want to try something new. We ask for advice from those with knowledge, whether gained from job experience or years of living, when we need to make difficult decisions.
Of course as we got closer to Cleveland, the traffic became heavier. We were three lanes of traffic zooming along to various destinations but for that short while, we traveled together. Closed off from one another in our own vehicles but still part of a unit as we drove along.
There were three lanes of traffic moving towards Cleveland. The far right lane usually used for slower traffic and large trucks. The center lane I look at as the lane of people who want to travel at the listed speed limit and the far left or passing lane for those who wish to chance a ticket as they speed along at 10 or more mph over the posted speed limit. Even in construction zones, I found other vehicles whizzing by me. I had set my cruise control to the posted speed but that wasn’t fast enough for the drivers around me. Even those in the slow lane passed me by. Still others would zoom up from behind and then irritated that I wouldn’t go over the speed limit, would zip to the right and pass me on the slower size. This puzzled me because I was always taught that you never pass on the right. It also made no sense when the driver had a wide-open lane on the left and could easily and legally pass me on that side.
Doesn’t it seem that everyone is in a hurry to get somewhere? They are so busy that they don’t take the opportunity to slow down and enjoy life as it is at that particular moment. If we rush through life, what opportunities will we miss? What people will we leave behind that we could have helped along the way? Sometimes I think technological breakthroughs have happened too quickly, putting us on a fast track that we never seem to be able to get off. While life does seem to move faster the older one gets, I don’t think it is all about our ages but may have something to do with our fast-paced life today.
While getting to the clinic proved uneventful, returning home was not so easy. With the GPS device spouting directions I missed a turn at a confusing intersection. It was one of those that have five or six roads coming into it. While I was told to turn right, I took the wrong road to the right, as the first looked more like the entrance to a business complex.
A turn around the block had me re-driving the route leading up to the intersection. As I turned onto the road the GPS was directing me to, the next words she spouted were not what I wanted to hear. “Road xyz is closed.” It would have been nice to know that vital fact prior to making the right-hand turn. As the GPS started to seek out an alternative route, I continued blindly driving along. Of course the next route we tried through another Cleveland neighborhood soon had a sign that said the bridge was out up ahead and pointed to a detour. I took the detour which brought me out further down the road and far beyond the turn the GPS wanted me to use. I thought it would be easy to head back along the route but GPS didn’t think so and rerouted me another way.
As we continued on the journey, not yet at the road the GPS wanted us to turn onto, I saw a sign that said Route 480/ 80 Youngstown. It was the route we had used to go to Cleveland and it was the route I was looking to get on to return home. For some reason the GPS wanted me to go straight past the on ramp but I decided I’d had enough with the scenic tour of Cleveland’s neighborhoods during afternoon traffic and so turned left to get to Route 480. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper and all moving faster than the speed limit, but we managed to get onto the highway and move in the right direction.
How often in life we think our path ahead is straight but through our own decisions or emergencies or whatever, we get off our chosen path and find ourselves lost – not sure what to do or where to go. We sometimes have to go through struggles and maybe a “detour” or two before we can find our way back to our chosen path. And sometimes when we see the way back, there may be others telling us to go a different way but it’s our decision as to the path we travel. Sometimes to win in life, we just need to go for it. See where you want to be and head straight for it.
There may be more struggles along the way as we jockey for placement but in the end we’ll reach our destination. For us finally finding our way out of Cleveland, our reward was stopping for a nice dinner on the way home. In life the rewards are up to us. Maybe completing a job, making a sell, getting an A on an exam, or even bringing a smile to someone’s face can be a reward for our strength and determination to keep trying, no matter the roadblocks we face.
Life is definitely a journey. No matter the hills, the valleys, the detours or even the mountains that appear to test us, it is still worth the trip to learn daily, to strengthen our self-esteem and self-confidence, and to find happiness, peace, love or whatever may await each of us. Enjoy the journey for tomorrow you may not pass this way again ... of course, unless you’re taking a detour or circling the block again because of a missed turn. In that case, see you around.