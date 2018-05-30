Memorial Day as can be seen from this week’s edition of the Jeffersonian Democrat was an eventful day. Ceremonies were held in many of our communities, including Brookville and Summerville.
I had not realized that Brookville actually has several gatherings, some even taking place prior to the actual holiday. On Monday, the Brookville Honor Guard began their day at North Fork Heights before turning their sights on the Brookville Cemetery.
The Brookville Cemetery ceremony provided some history in a short space of time. The history pertained to the Soldiers Monument found at the cemetery – the why in that location and what did it signify. Brookville natives will likely already know that the monument sits in the area where homeless, indigent Civil War veterans were buried so long ago. The monument now stands as a remembrance for their courage to fight for freedom.
While we could not linger long in the cemetery, I’m hoping to get time to revisit that area of the cemetery to read the old, old headstones. It always amazes me how young the brave soldiers of the past really are.
The afternoon took us to Summerville where the Summerville Veterans Memorial Committee has done an amazing job. In just nine months it has taken an idea formulated by Colleen Cooney to have a Veterans Memorial in the borough from the planning stages to completion.
A lot of hard work as well as community support went into the project. But it wasn’t just the local community but individuals and organizations from surrounding areas that also offered support.
This event also provided added knowledge. While I knew that the Veterans of Foreign Wars post had closed in Summerville a long time ago, I did not know that many of its members had joined the Brookville VFW. That close connection proved a boon when the committee learned that money from the sale of the Summerville VFW building had been put into an interest-bearing account and left alone all these years. More than $19,700 was in the “Patriot Fund,” which was donated to the Veterans Memorial project.
What a wonderful surprise for the committee and the residents of Summerville.
A large crowd gathered for the dedication ceremony to watch as finally Summerville has a veterans memorial for all to see. It will be a gathering spot for residents to come and sit on the marble benches, to read the names on the brick pavers, to think of loved ones who may have died defending our country or of those who were fortunate enough to make it home.
Betsy Milford, Col. U.S. Army (retired) read a quote by Pete Hegseth during Brookville’s 149th Observance of Memorial Day before she gave the last roll call for those veterans who had died within the previous 12 months.
“Memorial Day isn’t just about honoring veterans, it’s honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that’s a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It’s a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending It.” — Pete Hegseth, author.
That quote says so much about our veterans. They are not just brave and courageous men and women but they continue to serve long after they’ve retired from the military.
Once again the Brookville Honor Guard participated in the dedication service in Summerville, providing a 21-gun salute.
Then it was back to Brookville for a final observance of Memorial Day, this time at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The Hegseth quote was not the only thing that struck me during this ceremony, but the excerpts from soldiers’ letters from World War I, read by guest speaker Herb McConnell were a different twist on annual observances. These letters imbued with the innocence of youth also noted the realities of war – the deaths of friends.
That brought us back full circle to the reason for the day. To honor those who died in battle, giving their life for others.
Yes, Monday was a day filled with wonderful ceremonies but while we remember these courageous men and women on this lone Monday in May, I hope we also take time to remember them throughout the year as well.
Colleen noted that residents were stopping by the new Veterans Memorial Monday night to look at the monument, read the names and talk to others who happened to stop by also. How wonderful that is. The committee, and all involved, should be proud of this accomplishment.
I hope area towns that have Veterans Memorials will experience the same with their residents.
Let’s always remember because when we forget, we are doomed to repeat and two “wars to end all wars” was more than enough.
