Memorial Day approaches but more and more it seems that people have forgotten what it truly means or why it was established.
I did a search on the History Channel’s website and found this about the holiday, “Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2018 occurs on Monday, May 28. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.”
No wonder so many take the holiday for granted, turning it into just another holiday to gather with family and friends for a picnic. This holiday is so much more than a chance to have some burgers and hotdogs on the grill.
To understand more I went back further to Decoration Day. What was this at its beginning?
Again, the History Channel website provided some basic information. “By proclamation of General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, the first major Memorial Day observance is held to honor those who died “in defense of their country during the late rebellion.” Known to some as “Decoration Day,” mourners honored the Civil War dead by decorating their graves with flowers. On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, after which 5,000 participants helped to decorate the graves of the more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery. The 1868 celebration was inspired by local observances that had taken place in various locations in the three years since the end of the Civil War.”
What a difference between the two. Decoration Day allowed those mourning the Civil War dead to show respect and love by tending to their gravesites. Nowhere in the description of Decoration Day does it say that it is also the unofficial start of the summer season. No wonder it is viewed by some to be just another holiday to gather. Some may put flowers on the gravesites of loved ones but how many think to put a flower or a flag on the gravesite of a soldier. Many headstones in area graveyards mark the final resting place of service men and women who gave their all for the many freedoms we have today and many of which we take for granted that they will always be there. They will as long as brave men and women continue to answer the country’s call to serve.
It is the local veterans organizations that many times ensure that an American Flag flies over the final resting places of area veterans. Thank God for these veterans and their families who continue to serve this country and their fellow soldiers. They still are leading the way to freedom and to showing us the reverence this holiday should hold for all of us.
Memorial services will be held throughout the county’s municipalities. The Brookville Honor Guard will attend several of them.
I’ve never heard any of these veterans complain that they must attend these services instead of being at home with their family, starting up the grill. No, they continue to serve by honoring those who did not return home.
Let’s not leave them standing on their own.
Memorial Day has meaning for them and it should for us as well. Where would we be today without those who have died to defend us? Would our lives be as they are now? Would we still have the many liberties we enjoy today?
If every one of us would attend a Memorial Day service this Monday, what a message we could send to our veterans. “You are not forgotten. Your service to country is acknowledged and appreciated. We honor you on this day for standing up and stepping in front of us as our shield.”
We draw crowds for concerts, for festivals, for protests. How about this year we draw crowds to honor our veterans.
