COVID-19 is affecting everyone, whether they have tested positive for the virus or not.
Tempers are getting short and people are getting tired of the enforced quarantines and isolation.
But the good Lord, in all his mercy and wisdom, has provided a medicine that may not cure the situation immediately but will certainly provide relief for all who are suffering.
That remedy is available to everyone, and it doesn’t cost a penny – nor will it. That remedy is found all around us, as beautiful flowers are blooming and adding touches of color to what sometimes appears to be a drab world right now.
If we look closely, we will see that the flowers that are blooming now have hidden messages to encourage us. For example:
- Daffodils — These perky little yellow and white flowers began dotting lawns and hillsides a few weeks ago. They are a symbol of rebirth, something we are all anticipating as we wait for life as we knew it four months ago to get back to normal.
- Peonies — Soon to be blooming will be the beautiful peonies, which add a brilliant touch of color wherever they pop up. These flowers suggest romance, and what adult doesn’t like to have a little romance in their life? The peonies also hint at prosperity, and right now just about everyone is looking forward to getting back to work, earning a paycheck and taking care of the necessities of life.
- Hydrangea — With their soft shades and generous blossoms, the hydrangea is a symbol of emotion and understanding. Emotions are running at an all-time high right now, as everyone tries to cope with the struggles associated with the coronavirus. But the flower also suggests understanding, and it is only with the understanding that everyone is going through this troubled time, that we are alone together, as is shown so many times on TV, that we will come out stronger than we were before the virus tried to cripple us.
- Lilacs — Lilac bushes will soon be sending their fragrance everywhere. The delicate flowers symbolize tranquility, the state of being calm. Yes, even in all this uncertainty that is surrounding us, we can remain calm if we remember that there are others facing the same challenges we have right now. Remaining calm and not giving in to the frustrations that can so easily overtake us will help see us through what remains of this pandemic.
- Tulips — Love and confidence are the messages sent by the beautiful, bright tulips which are so regal in a flower bed. When we remember that real love can be a balm to a multitude of problems, we just might find that we are looking for ways to help others rather than thinking about our own problems. When we help another, their confidence will be restored, and we, too, will feel stronger and better.
There are hundreds of thousands of flowers blooming all around us right now. Some are large and some are small, but all have a message for us, a message to be strong and endure, even when the clouds come and the sun is hidden for a season. The sun will shine again.
Thought for the week — Where flowers bloom, so does hope. (Lady Bird Johnson)