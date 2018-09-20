Last week the world witnessed a miracle, but I’m not sure how many people saw it as a miracle.
Early in the week weather experts were saying that Hurricane Florence was gaining strength and that most likely it would make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane as it continued its path over warm waters. According to the weather maps, there was little to make a difference. The only uncertainty seemed to be exactly where the hurricane would make landfall.
A couple days later, the reports began to change. In spite of there being no apparent reason for it, the hurricane began to weaken. When Florence did make landfall early Friday morning, it did so as a Category 1 hurricane, not the Cat 5 predicted only a few days earlier.
Granted, a Cat 1 hurricane is still treacherous, but not nearly as strong as a Cat 5 hurricane. Was it a miracle that reduced the strength of the storm so quickly and against all odds? I believe it was. I believe God heard and answered the prayers of the faithful few who were praying for mercy.
I’m sure there are those who would say if God had wanted to be merciful, he would have caused the hurricane to disappear completely. But we are not here to question God, only to thank him for what he does for us.
Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence often show a person’s true colors.
For days and days officials asked people to leave the areas in the direct path of the storm, with mayors issuing mandatory (definition: required by law) evacuation orders, which many chose to ignore. Undoubtedly there were some who had no means of evacuating their homes, but many were just being stubborn. I don’t know if they thought they were tougher than the storm, but it didn’t take long for many to find out they were not. One news report said rescues began Thursday afternoon, hours before the hurricane made landfall.
Perhaps that is why South Carolina officials included prayer in one of their hurricane briefings. The chaplain quoted Proverbs 6:6 and asked the Lord for help, sound judgment and wisdom during preparations for the storm. He also asked the Lord “to help us praise you even in the midst of the storm.”
Friday morning I heard a report on the news about a football coach from a college in New York (I can’t remember the name of the school!) whose team was to travel to South Carolina for a game on Saturday. When the game was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, this coach paid not only for the rooms the team would have used, but the meals they would have eaten at the hotel. He then asked the hotel to make those rooms and meals available to evacuees from the hurricane.
Others reportedly were just waiting for notification that they were needed, and were ready to travel down to the Carolinas to help those in need.
None of us can be sure when our lives will be affected by a natural disaster. Some, like hurricanes and blizzards, give a few hours or days of warning that we might have time to prepare. Others, like tornadoes, give very little, if any warning.
So many times in our lives warnings are cried out. Sometimes people heed the warnings, other times the warnings are ignored. Perhaps, like King Solomon did, we all need to ask for wisdom that we, too, can make the right decisions, whatever the circumstance.
p p p
Thought for the week – Miracles happen every day. Change your perception of what a miracle is and you’ll see them all around you. (Jon Bon Jovi)
