Every now and then I hear people describe themselves as “I’m just a . . .” and I have the mixed emotions of sadness and anger. No body is “just a” anything.
I was recently working on a story and one of the ladies in the room said, “I’m just a volunteer.” I knew that what she was really saying was that she wasn’t a paid employee of the facility. But where would this world be without volunteers? Every year we receive stories from various organizations that have recognized and honored their volunteers, not because they were “just a volunteer,” but because they offered something that was needed and valued by those they served and helped.
Someone came into our office a couple weeks ago and was asked how she was enjoying her retirement. She said she was enjoying the time at home, but that she missed the people she had worked with. “But I was just an aide,” she said. I wonder if the activities directors in the nursing homes would say their helpers are “just an aide.” Or I wonder if the teachers in the local schools consider those who help grade their papers, watch the students during their free period, run countless copies of tests and lessons, consider those men and women to be “just an aide.”
Perhaps one of the saddest things is to hear a woman say “I don’t have a real job. I’m just a mother.” With society changing as it is today there are even some men who say “I don’t have a real job. I’m just a stay-at-home dad.” I can’t think of any other “job” — unless it’s being a pastor, responsible for the souls of his flock — that is more important than being a mom or dad. There is no “just a” about it. No other job is more demanding than being a good parent. Nor is any other job more rewarding.
And there have been times when I have heard people say, I’m not that important. I’m not part of their family. I’m just a friend. More times than I can count I have heard people, especially older folks, say that their friends mean more to them than any of their family members, because their friends don’t take them for granted, their friends don’t ignore them, their friends make time to listen to them when they need to talk, to hug them when they need a hug, and to cry with them when they need to cry. Families sometimes forget to do that,
Granted, there are probably times when we all think we are “just a” something. But I was reminded recently that none of us are “just a” anything, because somewhere someone is watching us, and we are influencing that person’s life. Hopefully, the influence is good. The Bible tells me we all have talents, given to us by the one who created us. There are some things that perhaps I can do better than someone else does — most of the time I’m not a good speaker. But I am a good listener, and people know that I don’t just hear their words, I listen to what they are saying. And I can hear the hope, the fear, the anger, the discouragement, the pride, the whatever is in their voice, along with the words that are coming out of their mouth.
A few weeks ago I was out at Jefferson Manor, and was greeted by a man (probably not much older than me, if indeed he is even as old as I am) who was sitting in a wheelchair. He could have said “I’m just a crippled man in a nursing home; what can I do?” But he didn’t. Instead he said “This is a beautiful day. Every day is beautiful.” Then he went on to share his outlook with a group of young children gathered around him. They didn’t see an older man in a wheelchair; they saw a friend.
The next time you hear someone say “I’m just a . . .” don’t you believe it, because none of us is a “just a.”
Thought for the week — I know I’m somebody, because God don’t make no junk!
