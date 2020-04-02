Each day I like everyone else, checking the pa.gov website to check the map of counties in Pennsylvania in regards to confirmed cases just waiting to see when the first case will be reported for Jefferson County.
As of the writing of this column, Clarion County to our west has its first confirmed case and Clearfield County to our east has two. Elk and Forest counties are like Jefferson County showing zero cases, but we all know it is a matter of time before we see confirmed cases in these counties also.
From what I can tell, most people in our area have been very good about staying home and social distancing. I haven’t heard of any COVID-19 parties – the parties where people defy the coronavirus by gathering anyhow – in our area. Even churches have closed down, with many doing online services on Sundays.
It doesn’t surprise me because I was born and raised in Jefferson County. Here, people always seem to get down to the basics and use common sense for the most part. We know that some inconvenience now may be what saves the lives of our family, friends and neighbors in the coming weeks. Yes, it’s hard to stay at home when we’ve become a society where we’re always on the move – school, work, going out with friends, driving children to one activity after another and so forth.
The time when families gathered at home daily for meals, or sat together to watch television or worked together in the yard or garden has been long past for many families but the stay at home does have another positive point besides helping to flatten the cure of the coronavirus and stop its spread.
It is allowing families to reconnect.
Parents and children are spending more time together. It is one of the things over the years I’ve heard people complain about –the death of the family unit. Both parents out working and everyone almost living separate lives because everyone’s schedule is different. I remember my mother saying, “This isn’t a restaurant” when as teenagers my brothers and my schedules became busier. Suppertime was a set at 4:30 p.m. and everyone was there for it. The timing coincided with dad’s arrival home from work. Of course, with the variety of shifts people work that wouldn’t work for everyone but at this moment in time, we can go back to that – sitting down as a family to eat together, playing games together, doing chores together – notice a pattern here?
We have the opportunity – and the time – for families to reconnect and make memories that young children will always remember. And with technology, that reconnecting doesn’t have to be with just the family members living in the same house. We can use the time to connect to those living across the country by regular phone calls or by using free computer software such as Skype, WhatsApp, or others. These programs provide a way to talk face-to-face with others without being, well, face-to-face in the same room.
Family reconnection can also mean connecting to grandparents who live far away or to cousins, aunts and uncles or those friends that seem like part of the family. How about finding a game that everyone likes and playing against each other online? It could be come a new tradition to see which family member gets bragging rights for being the overall winner.
This could be a time that some children look back on with fond memories of having fun with mom and dad. I wonder if at the end of this enforced staycation, some will be sad to see life go back to the normal it was before – each day a constant rush with not enough hours to accomplish everything. Maybe some of the family-oriented things we do now to pass the time will become habit.
p p p
We’re sure that there are a lot of fun ideas that families are doing together during this forced “staycation” and think it would be a wonderful idea if we could share ideas with each other. To that end we’re asking everyone to send us a couple of sentences or a paragraph, or a photograph, or a short video about what things your family is doing to keep busy during this time. Email them to us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com or message us on Facebook and we’ll publish a weekly list.