Today is Valentine’s Day, a day for celebrating love. While the emphasis is often on romantic love, romantic love is often only a very small part of our life.
Many of the cards that are exchanged today will include sentiments made famous by popular writers. For example:
- There are several traditions telling us who the real, or first, Valentine was. One tradition tells us that Valentine was an imprisoned priest who wrote letters to members of his congregation and signed them, “From Your Valentine.”
- Alfred Lord Tennyson may have been thinking about a lost love when he wrote these words. For a few moments think about all the people you have loved and who are no longer a part of your life – possibly your parents, grandparents, other family members, even friends. All we have left are the memories. But what would our life have been like if we had never had their love, never been able to love them?
- Elizabeth Barrett Browning knew that real love knows no boundaries. There are so many ways we can love a person – the love we have for our parents is certainly different than our love for our life mate. Those loves are different than the love we have for our children or even our pets. And then there is the love for friends, extended family members and others. Each type of love is real, but different. And the stronger our love is for each of these persons, the more ways we will find to show that love.
- We all know Jesus was referring to his coming death when he spoke these words. We probably won’t have to die to show our love for others, but there are other ways to lay down our life. Perhaps the greatest is by giving of our time, something we never seem to have enough of in any given day. Or we can postpone getting that new something we’ve been wanting for a long time to give something, whether it be a need or a want, to another person, laying down that moment of our life for another.
- God gave his son for us, and he keeps on giving, day after day. If we were to rewrite that verse as “for (your name) so loved (the name of someone you say you love), he/she gave . . .” how would that line be finished? How do people know that we love them? The Apostle John said it is not by our words but by our actions that people will know we love them.
Today is Valentine’s Day and there is still time to show at least some people how much we love them. But really, why does it have to stop when Valentine’s Day ends? By our actions we can make every day a valentine day for someone.
May your Valentine’s Day be a time when you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you have a valentine who loves you with a love that knows no boundaries.
Thought for the week — Love in your heart wasn’t put there to stay; love isn’t love ‘til you give it away! (Oscar Hammerstein II)
