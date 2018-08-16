While checking email messages the other day, I came across an ad announcing National Book Lovers Day, which was celebrated last Thursday.
While I can’t exactly call myself a bibliophile, ever since I was old enough to read I knew that books contain a magic that can’t be matched by anything else. Books can take us anywhere we wish to go.
I think my real love of reading began when I was in fifth grade. On the shelf in the back of our classroom was a series of biographies. Those books were about 5x7, with maybe 150 pages of fascinating stories that told us about the lives of people such as Booker T. Washington and Florence Nightingale.
The rule in our class was that we could take one book home over the weekend. For some reason Miss Mooney bent the rules a little and sometimes would let me take two or three books home for weekend reading. By Monday morning, when I returned the books, I could tell her what the stories were about, so she always knew that I did read the books.
A few years later, when I crossed over to the high school, I discovered a series of books written by Gladys Malvern. They, too, were sort of like a biography, but focusing more on just one period in the person’s life. Most of her stories were about people from the Bible, including Ruth, Esther and Saul’s daughter, Michal. The high school’s collection also included some of her historical novels. I can’t even begin to guess how many times I read Malvern’s books, but I am pretty sure at least one went home with me each weekend. I am happy to say that I have several of her books in my own very small collection and still enjoy reading them.
But my love of reading during my school years wasn’t limited to biographies and romance stories.
When we were in sixth grade Mrs. Gourley brought in a speaker who introduced us to the “Look It Up Club.” Each student in the class was given a little workbook, filled with dozens of questions. As you may have guessed, we had to use the encyclopedias and dictionaries to find the answers. The club motto was “We never guess, we look it up!” To this day that has proven to be an invaluable lesson; I wish Mrs. Gourley was still here so I could tell her so, because sometimes when we look up one thing, we discover other interesting things to read and learn about.
Nowadays there doesn’t seem to be enough time to sit down with a novel. When I do have time to read, I usually pick up my Bible, my concordance and maybe even the dictionary. There I can find whatever I have a desire to read – action stories, love stories, miracles, inspirational thoughts – the Bible has it all. It is one of those books that is hard to put down, because one verse or story might easily lead to another and another and even another.
Books can take us just about any place we want to go, whether it be another time in history or a distant land we may never be able to visit. We get glimpses of what was, what is now and in some books, even a glimpse of what could be in the future.
To me, one of the greatest gifts we can give is a book. But it saddens me to know how many people, not only children but adults, have a difficult time reading. Not having a lot of contact with elementary-age children, I’m not sure how the school curricula provides for the teaching of reading these days. When I was in school, it was the first of the basic 3 Rs – reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic. Perhaps the schools need to get back to that, so children can explore the world that is waiting for them through reading books, rather than letting the computers tell them what the book was all about.
p p p
Thought for the week – Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. (Mason Cooley)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.