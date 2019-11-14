In just a couple weeks we will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day, a time when we are not only supposed to count our blessings, but to thank the Lord for all those blessings.
Last week I got up on Sunday morning, and as always, filled the tea kettle. But when I went to the stove, I discovered the light over the stove had burned out. Although there was a little light coming in from the kitchen window, basically I felt like I was cooking in the dark. For me, that is not an easy task.
With my great memory skills, it was a couple days before I remembered to buy a new bulb.
But it only took a few moments to realize how many of our blessings we take for granted, day after day. Most people might not consider that little light bulb above the stove to be a blessing, but I know that it is. I also know that it is something I take for granted – when I flip the switch I expect the light to come on. Only when it doesn’t come on do I remember that it is a blessing.
When Thanksgiving time comes around we often hear people singing the old hymn, “Count Your Blessings.” The songwriter said we should name our blessings, one by one. On any given day, how many sheets of paper and how much time would it take to list all your blessings? If we were to name them one by one, we would have to start with waking up, or hearing the alarm, whichever happened to come first. From that point on, the list would be almost endless.
But the phrase that always grabs my attention when we sing that song tells us to “count your many blessings money cannot buy, your reward in heaven nor your home on high.” Ouch!
Everyone knows a person can’t buy their way into heaven. But how many times do we stop to think about all the other blessings we have that our money can’t buy? We like to think we have so many “things” around us because we have worked hard and earned those things. Maybe that is slightly true. But what about the good health that has allowed us to continue working? Money might buy medications and pay for surgeries from time to time, but there are some illnesses that no amount of money can cure.
On Halloween night, no amount of money could stop that storm that raced through this area, causing trees to tumble and roads to flood. While there were quite a few traffic accidents, I didn’t hear of any lives being lost – a blessing probably overlooked in the turmoil.
Money will never be able to buy true friendship. A couple of recent Hallmark Channel movies have shown just how quickly so-called friends will flee when the bank account dries up.
No amount of money can bring back the life of a loved one who has stepped into eternity.
Money can’t buy sunny skies or rainbows after a storm or raindrops soaking a parched field or so many of the other things we enjoy every day of our life. We have been given so much and take so much for granted.
We always assume the things we enjoy, the things that make life a little easier, a little brighter, a little happier – a lot more blessed, will always be there. Sometimes they are taken from us.
There are still a couple weeks until Thanksgiving will be celebrated. That gives us another 14 days, about 336 hours, and more than 20,000 minutes to think about all our blessings. It also gives us that much time to start thanking the Lord for all those blessings, the things we so often take for granted – until they are gone.
Thought for the week — Thanksgiving isn’t just a day; it’s a way we can live our lives every day. (Katrina Mayer)