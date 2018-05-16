The Brookville Borough Council had one of its native sons propose a Riverwalk project this week. Many seem to be already in favor of it and it would beautify the area along the rivers that converge in Brookville.
A lot more work needs to be done before the project gets voted up or down by council members. First they must determine, with the help of Solicitor Jim Dennison, if the propsed tree-lined pathways would be feasible near the floodplain. Currently the borough is mandated to remove trees and cut grass back in certain areas as a part of the flood control project by the Army Corps of Engineers.
While members are not opposed to a project that would beautify another portion of the town and possible extend the Rebank Valley Trail into town, they are not just jumping in blindly.
Councilman Rick Baughman voiced his concern about the planting of the trees. While he is not opposed to the trees or the project, he cautioned his fellow council members that some attention should be given to the infrastructure in those areas – namely the sewer system. He noted that trees, while nice to have, also have roots that can damage sewer lines. He said he didn’t want to just give a go ahead today to the project without considering that longterm aspect.
We applaud him for his due dilligence.
Would a tree-lined riverwalk be a wonderful addition to this beautiful town? Yes, it would, we readily agree. However we also know older sewer and water lines can break and cost a municipality money and time, impacting its residents and businesses. As Baughman noted, the borough is already having problems in some areas with stormwater.
It isn’t often that we see people take the long view and be concerned about how an action approved today will impact the borough and its leaders in the future.
If slow growing trees were selected or smaller trees, they might not cause problems as their roots systems mature, but then again they may not provide the shade and look that is desired on the proposed riverwalk.
It may be that after studying the area there may need to be a compromise. Maybe some trees can be planted in some areas but maybe not in all. In those where they cannot, maybe flowering shrubs or potted plants may be a better choice.
As we said, this project is in the early stages and a lot of people are taking an interest in it. That means a lot of different ideas and discussion before the final project comes to fruition. And that also is a good thing. As more people discuss it, the better chance that potential problems or concerns are raised and solutions found before any trees are planted.
With that said, we hope this project continues to move forward in some form because beautifying parts of the community for residents or visitors is never a bad thing. We just need to do our due dilligence and speak out like Baughman to make sure there are no longterm regrets.
