Recently there were several areas marked as “safety corridors” on Interstate 80. According to a recent news release from Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-Brockway), “In Jefferson County the safety corridor will be between mile markers 78 and 95. In Clearfield County the safety corridor will be between mile markers 108 and 120.”
The signs designating the beginning of these corridors warn of “fines doubled.” We assume the warning is for those motorists who are traveling above the designated 70 mph. But it is also for “reducing unsafe driver behaviors” of which speeding is definitely one, but so is texting, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, etc.
Will the corridors actually help? Well that is yet to be determined.
How often have you traveled on I-80 with the cruise control on 70 mph and been passed by cars and tractor trailers whose drivers seem blind to the posted speed limit?
Living in Falls Creek I travel through two of these safety corridors between the DuBois-Brockway exit and the Brookville-Hazen exit. I have noticed that during the morning hours, traffic flies by me, as if to say such signs are not for them. Sometimes I feel like I’m in one of those old westerns where the bad guys says: “Speed limits? What speed limits?” and then laughs in the face of some law-abiding citizen.
It’s interesting to note that at night this changes, at least for many of the tractor trailer drivers. I still put on the cruise control for 70 mph but amazingly I seem to need to pass these semis several times as they seem to be traveling slower than the posted limit. Maybe there are more uphill inclines going eastbound that slows the semis, who knows? It just struck me as odd that on my way to Brookville I’m being left in the dust in most cases and heading back to Falls Creek, they are the ones who seem to be sitting still.
This phonomenom was noted prior to the “safety corridor” signs going up so I cannot say that those impacted the evening drive.
What has been noticable for the past several years is that we seem to be having multiple vehicle accidents during winter weather on Interstate 80 in our area and they seem to hit almost every year. My memory may be letting me down, but I don’t seem to remember such yearly pile-ups 20 or even 30 years ago.
So what is the cause? One would normally say speeding, but then why increase the speed limit from 55 mph at one time to now 70 mph? Or is it distracted drivers? Cell phones and texting assuredly play a role. So do drivers who continue to drive despite being tired, or those who still think they can drink and drive or take drugs and still get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
So what about the corridors? Will the possibility of having fines doubled be a brake on these behaviors?
As we noted earlier, it’s too soon to tell.
According to an online report by 21 WFMJ in Ohio, “Ohio State Troopers have been cracking down along a 17 mile stretch of Interstate 80 for nearly a month. The distracted driving safety corridor that runs from Milton to Hubbard townships is a first for the state.” The report goes on to say that the corridor has been without a serious crash for 30 days.
That gives one hope that the safety corridors in Jefferson and Clearfield counties will also see a decrease in serious crashes. Winter, however, is just a few months away and that seems to be when these terrible tragedies have occurred.
“Traffic incidents that occur in these highway stretches often lead to fatalities and vehicle backups that last for hours,” Scarnati said in his news release about the corridors. “There have been many accidents in these areas during bad weather and with winter coming, it is my hope that these safety corridors will help drivers to be more aware and slowdown in an effort to reduce hazards on I-80.”
It is our hope as well.
