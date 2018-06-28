For many of us this past week’s Laurel Festival went too fast. It was a step back to the Laurel Festival many of us remember from decades ago, full of activities for young and old alike. From food to games to car shows and kayak races.
And let’s not forget the music. A variety of bands were featured, another way the Brookville Laurel Festival Board made sure there was something for everyone. I must say even though many of the songs were from before I was born, the Belle Tones was an awesome performance to see.
The community took notice as could be seen from the many who came downtown each evening to enjoy the festivities. Although the weather interfered with a few events, the week for the most part couldn’t have been better.
We hear at the Jeffersonian Democrat tried to get to as many events as possible, sometimes having more than one person taking photos just to make sure we caught much of the fun that was taking place during this inaugural year of the Brookville Laurel Festival. Photographs can be found on several pages in today’s edition to highlight the variety of events that happened throughout the week. Those and many more will be viewable in color on our website in a Brookville Laurel Festival collection.
If you haven’t visited our Facebook page, you may want to check it out as we have several videos from the festival. More will be placed online this week as well.
The fun-filled nights ended way too soon, but that just means the anticipation for next year’s festival will be even greater. In a letter from the Laurel Board, published on A3, these dedicated community members are already planning ahead to next year’s event. This year’s experience has helped them learn the ins and outs of putting on a festival of this size but I must say for their first time up at bat, they hit it out of the park.
This however is a community event so if you have ideas or tips on how to improve something for next year, the board members are eager to have your input. They cannot do this alone. It takes everyone working together to sustain this festival through the years.
This year was a wonderful start and I must say the board set the bar high for next year after having experienced what they were able to put together this past week. Bravo to the board members and the many, many volunteers who helped along the way. You exceeded our expectations of what could be done.
q q q
Summer is here and we’re looking for some help from anyone who enjoys spending some of the summer kayaking, fishing, picnicing, hiking, tubing, swimming, bike riding or just sitting along the Clarion River (or even along one of the local creeks). We want to feature photos of how people enjoy summertime along the river. So take a photo and email it to us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com and your photo may appear in our newest magazine this summer.
