Saturday was a beautiful day in Brookville. The day itself was cold despite the sunshine, but the weather wasn’t what made it such a beautiful day. The people who braved the cold to do for others is what really warms the heart.
Saturday morning firefighters from Summit, Ark., arrived in town to be greeted by members of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. The members of the Summit Volunteer Fire Department had driven all night, leaving Summit at 6 p.m. Friday, to arrive in Brookville around 9:30 a.m. They were here to take ownership of Brookville’s ladder truck and to get a crash course in how to operate it.
When they left to head back to Arkasas on Saturday, they didn’t just leave with a ladder truck. No, the Brookville VFC and Reynoldsville’s fire department both donated needed equipment to the smaller fire department. Equipment such as air packs, hoses, a saw and turnout gear. All items that the fire department located in a town of about 600 residents could really use.
While the Brookville VFC could have left it with just selling the ladder truck, it did not. These local firefighters took it a step further to aid these strangers who take on the same responsibilities they do in keeping their community safe.
As I watched them interact Saturday morning it wasn’t as to a stranger but to a brother or sister who understood what they do and why they do it. There was a camaraderie that was easily visible as they talked about the ladder truck and about their area.
While the ladder truck was changing hands at the fire company, other residents were gathering at the YMCA for its annual Share the Love event. Inside residents found vendors, food and more, while outside those ready to brave the cold temperatures lined up for the 10k, 5k and 1k races.
The YMCA event is held in memory of Connor J. Gerg each year and benefits the YMCA. This year the money raised will go to the pool renovation project. Gerg spent a lot of time at the YMCA, even working as a lifeguard there. So it’s fitting that the event this year go to help with the pool renovation.
Two very different events but both looking to help others in some way. It’s what I’ve come to expect of this community, and really of many small communities in our area.
Local organizations and residents step up to help others, whether locally or across the country. Is it simply our American spirit or is it something else – something that small communities are used to – pitching in to help a neighbor. Whatever you call it, it is definitely alive and well in Brookville. It is something of which we can all be proud.
When I see people and communities helping others, especially strangers, I often think how much better the world would be if everyone did the same. I know that it is likely a view some would say was through rose-colored glasses but what if doing a good deed was as infectious as a smile and led to those on the receiving end doing a good deed for someone else? While it may not be a realistic way of thinking when we look at today’s world, nevertheless, if we all do an act of kindness for someone else how much better we and they would be.
Saturday was a beautiful day in Brookville as hearts were warmed with kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.