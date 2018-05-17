The book of Ecclesiastes is often attributed to King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived. Though he was wise in many ways, King Solomon was not perfect. But he did realize that there has to be a balance in our lives, and perhaps his most recognized writing is that in the third chapter, in which he tells us that there is a time for everything, even laughter.
Solomon realized that there are times when we just need to laugh, whether it is because we’ve heard something funny or whether it is from the sheer joy of enjoying what we are doing at the moment. Sometimes we need to laugh just to relieve our bodies and minds of the stress that has been weighing us down.
I don’t believe King Solomon ever meant for us to laugh at somebody; rather we are to laugh with others. There is a big difference.
Someone once said that one of the greatest gifts is to be able to laugh at ourselves. One of the easiest ways to do that is to read the following bloopers which actually appeared in church bulletins, knowing that any one of us who has ever prepared a church bulletin could have just as easily written these lines:
- Bertha Belch, a missionary from Africa, will be speaking tonight at Calvary Methodist Church. Come hear Bertha Belch all the way from Africa.
- The Rev. Merriwether spoke briefly, much to the delight of the audience.
- The pastor will preach his farewell message, after which the choir will sing, “Break Forth Into Joy.”
- Barbara remains in the hospital and needs blood donors for more transfusions. She is also having trouble sleeping and requests tapes of Pastor Nelson’s sermons.
- During the absence of our pastor, we enjoyed the rare privilege of hearing a good sermon when J.F. Stubbs supplied our pulpit.
- At the evening service tonight, the sermon topic will be “What is Hell?” Come early and listen to our choir practice.
- Miss Charlene Mason sang “I will not pass this way again” giving obvious pleasure to the congregation.
- Women’s Luncheon: Each member bring a sandwich. Polly Phillips will give the medication.
- Ladies, don’t forget the rummage sale. It’s a chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Don’t forget your husbands.
- Next Thursday there will be tryouts for the choir. They need all the help they can get.
- The pastor would appreciate it if the ladies of the congregation would lend him their electric girdles for the pancake breakfast next Sunday morning.
- Don’t let worry kill you off –let the Church help.
- The conference on prayer and fasting includes meals.
- A bean supper will be held on Tuesday evening in the church hall. Music will follow.
- Weight Watchers will meet at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Please use large double door at the side entrance.
- This being Easter Sunday, we will ask Mrs. Jones to come forward and lay an egg on the altar.
- For those who have children and don’t know it, there is a nursery downstairs.
- Illiterate? Write to the church office for help.
- The class on prophecy has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
- Pastor is on vacation. Massages can be given to church secretary.
q q q
Thought for the week — He will fill your mouth with laughter, and your lips with shouting. (Job 8:21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.