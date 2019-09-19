The Jefferson County Courthouse celebrated its 150th anniversary Friday and what a celebration it was.
Visitors to the courthouse could take self-guided tours through the building or various county employees would step up to lead them through this beautiful building. Each of the offices had a handout set out that told about the work each office does for the county’s residents.
While traversing the marble corridors, visitors could see the grandeur of the main lobby, which also was the location of a small art exhibit with the courthouse as its theme. The art show had photographs, paintings, a quilt and even old documents pertaining to the courthouse, including the bond deed of 1927 when renovations were made, a letter certifying the tower clock movement in 1899 from the Thomas Clock Co., and the original deed that transferred land from John Pickering to Jefferson County for the location of government buildings and more.
At noon veterans, visitors, residents and elected officials gathered for the unveiling of the county’s newest memorial. It honors the men and women from Jefferson County who were designated as missing in action or killed in action during World War II. While the original idea was to do something similar to what was done with the World War I monument, it was discovered that there were just too many people from Jefferson County who answered that call to duty in defense of their country and its high ideals of freedom for all. Instead, it was decided to list the names of those killed in action or missing in action during that Great War. Even with that stipulation, there were still 173 names engraved in the granite. If more individuals are discovered to have been missed, their names will be added as time goes on.
From halls of justice to honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their country, the day was shaping up to be a celebration the town and Jefferson County could be proud of.
By 5 p.m. chairs were arranged in the grassy area in front of the courthouse for the next major event of the day. People began to gather, some sitting while others stood along the sidewalk. They were waiting for the Punxsutawney Area High School Band to perform before several speakers would address the crowd in regards the courthouse.
It was at this event that some of the history of the courthouse came to light. Those attending learned that the courthouse cost $80,000 to build back in 1869; we heard the words of the Honorable James Campbell, of Clarion County, the then President Judge of the Judicial District, that he spoke at the dedication of that new Jefferson County Courthouse in 1869. Words that resounded with reverence for this hall of justice as well as awe at the scope of what this courthouse stood for and the impact it would have on the lives of the residents of Jefferson County. Campbell’s words were played over a loudspeaker system that allowed anyone within a short distance of the courthouse to hear them. He described the courthouse as “at once an honor and an ornament to the town and the county where the titles of their property may be securely kept, their wrongs redressed and their rights vindicated. It belongs to every man, woman and child in the county. They have a right to be proud of it, to guard it from injury, to protect it from harm.”
Our courthouse has stood the test of time. It has gone through renovations that have both updated it and strengthened it.
A Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge was among the speakers. A friend of our own President Judge John H. Foradora, he came to celebrate this milestone with the people of Jefferson County. The Honorable Kevin M. Dougherty said, “This courthouse signifies the best a county has to offer. I can be so bold as to say this edifice is a monument that was shaped by the people of Jefferson yet it is the thing that has shaped Jefferson County. You don’t realize the time capsule that you look at. The history, the rule of law, the protection of our citizenry all starts here. But mostly, what we have to realize and appreciate today is that 150 years ago the constitution proved it could work. When the executive, the legislature and the judiciary branches of the government come together good things happen. You’re looking at it.”
Thinking of his words, I’m sure many of us get used to seeing courthouses across the region. We only venture into them when we need to, whether to attend to some business with our property or to seek justice for a wrong or even pay for a wrong we’ve committed. But do any of us truly think about it as a time capsule or of what it has stood for across the decades and still stands for today? Think about the vision those early builders had when they erected this awe-inspiring structure.
Its beauty and grandeur can be seen in a glance as it towers over Main Street. In Campbell’s speech in 1869 he talked about men entering such a grand building would almost instinctively begin to act as a gentleman. I imagine that meant with honor, integrity and compassion. If it was only so today, that a stroll down across its marble floors would immediately change people into gentlemen and ladies. While some may change, I would also ask if such a change is only for a short while and lost to us until once again we enter such buildings or our paths lead past them.
Whether fleeting or not, it is not the change in us that is of most importance but what courthouses stand for and that is justice. It is to courthouses that we go when we are seeking justice. We believe that it is between their walls, in front of our elected judiciary, that justice is served. And while Foradora noted that “justice is an illusive proposition,” it is something we seek and which our justices strive to deliver.
And that is the lesson I think I take with me after Friday’s celebration. The people of Jefferson County strove to do better, to have a more fitting structure as its “Temple of Justice.” At times throughout the decades the leaders of our county have made tough decisions to make this courthouse better and look at what we now have, a beautiful structure that serves the people of the county and causes visitors to pause in awe.