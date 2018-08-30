Technology stinks. Every time something is promoted as “bigger and better, or new and improved” we cringe, knowing that only means it is going to cost more and be harder to use.
I think automated phone systems might be the worst. I’ve only seen on TV the times when someone could pick up their old-fashioned telephone and ask the operator to “get me so and so on the line,” and the operator would do all the work.
When I was younger, technology had advanced enough so we could lift the receiver, find the number in the phone book and dial it ourselves. The new and improved dialing system let us connect directly with the person we wanted to talk to, whether it was dialing the old VI-9 numbers or the new and improved 849 system. By adding a few extra numbers, I think they were mostly 1 and 0 code numbers, we could even dial internationally and be connected in just a couple of minutes, if not sooner.
But in the past few years, probably since the advent of cell phones, the Internet and apps (whatever they are!), phone calls are no longer simple, unless you are calling home and can put that number on speed dial.
But if you try to call a school, the doctor’s office, the cable company or the electric company, be prepared for the challenge of a lifetime. First of all they will probably tell you the call may be recorded for security purposes, which already tells me that someone knows something none of the rest of us know. Then the challenge begins: If you are calling about this, press 1; about this, press 2; and so on through however many options they think you want to hear. Once you have pressed 1, 2, 3 or 4 or whatever number you thought might help, another menu choice is given, and again you have to guess which number might get you through to the person you want to talk to. Sometimes you will be given the option of staying on the line if you want to talk to an operator, aka real person, as opposed to punching in numbers the computer will understand.
After working your way through numerous menus, you may be lucky enough to be connected to a real person; hopefully one who speaks English in a way you can understand it. Many times, after spending several minutes describing the reason for your call, the person who politely listened and may even try to help, will suddenly say, let me get my supervisor. And your story starts all over again.
Telephone answering systems aren’t the only modern conveniences that can be challenging. I can’t begin to tell how many times someone’s “Smart Phone” decided whom should be called and when, and proceeds to make the call. My sister-in-law says her phone butt-dials a lot of people. We had a Smart Phone for a short time and one day as we were driving down the interstate, when there was a lull in the truck traffic around us, we could hear someone saying “Hello? Hello?” You guessed it. Although the phone was in Rex’s shirt pocket with nothing else touching it, the phone had decided to make a call. Fortunately, the phone chose one of our dear friends. When Rex finally figured out how to turn the phone on, that friend was laughing and said he and his wife had been hearing our conversation for at least 10 minutes before they were able to get an answer from Rex. I was really glad our conversation hadn’t been about anything that could have embarrassed us or our friends.
Computers are just as bad. Every time you want to search for something online, you have to have a username and a password. Of course, for my own protection, I can’t have the same user name and password for my personal email as for my shopping accounts or online payments. Each one has to be different. Some sites require all lowercase user names and passwords. Others want at least one capital letter and one number. Some want you to include a punctuation mark or two along with those letters and numbers. And if you dare to forget the user name and password for an account, they (whoever they are!) will send a code to your email address, so you can start all over again! I now have a long chart, tucked away safely in a place that only the good Lord remembers, listing my usernames and passwords. Now, if I can just find that list . . .
p p p
Thought for the week – The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.