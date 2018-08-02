Much has been written about the value of friendship and this Sunday, which is World Friendship Day, can be a perfect opportunity to tell someone how much you care.
Friendship Day has been celebrated on the first Sunday in August in the United States since 1935, when Congress declared it a holiday by proclamation. Since then many other countries around the world have adopted the idea.
While Friendship Day has not been commercialized like many other holidays, it is still a holiday worth remembering. People often think if a person isn’t their enemy, so to speak, that person is a friend. But true friendship is something much more special than being acquainted through social activities, school events or even work.
One of the best things about true friendship is that it has no boundaries — age, skin color, social standing, education and so on. Friendship knows that in the overall scheme of life, those are not the most important things to consider.
True friendship is knowing that no matter what your past or future may hold, that friend is going to stand with you. True friendship is knowing that you can tell that person anything, and it will not be distorted and broadcast to the world. It will be held in the innermost part of the heart. True friendship means you can call on that person, whatever your need, at any time of the day or night and not be turned away.
Obviously, the best friend anyone can have is Jesus. But until a person knows — not thinks or hopes, but knows — that Jesus is their friend, they can’t understand. One’s husband or wife should be considered a friend — Rex is definitely my best “boy” friend and now that my mom no longer has to be responsible for my daily needs, she has become my best “girl” friend. Both listen, both offer suggestions, both are there when I need them, and they both give me room to grow, to spread my wings, to try new things and to pick me up when I fall. They laugh with me and cry with me. They feed me when I’m hungry, whether for chocolate or ice cream, or sympathy or encouragement.
A few weeks ago I was given a little gift that totally took me by surprise. It was a little book entitled “Bear Hugs for Friends.” What surprised me was that it was given to me by a pastor’s wife in Ohio who was so busy taking care of all the needs of her family and church that I was really touched that she had also found time for me. That is real friendship.
The book is full of little gems, reminding us that friendship is a gift from God.
- Friendship is a blessing that nothing can replace. It wipes away all my tears and puts a smile on my face.
- In his plan for friends, God often paints way outside the lines.
- The best kind of friend is the one you could sit with, hardly saying a word, and then walk away feeling like that was the best time you’ve ever had.
- Giggle potential is everywhere; we just need to slow down long enough to see it.
- On the road between the homes of friends, grass does not grow.
- A good friend is like a good dessert — sweet, not too rich, and goes great with coffee (or milk!).
- A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.
- The best mirror is an old friend.
- If I were asked what I cherish most, my answer would surely be my faith in God, but without so much as a comma between, I would have to add my exquisite treasure of friends.
Thought for the week — Friends are a blessing.
