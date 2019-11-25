Thanksgiving is Thursday and for many people that means hustling and bustling the next few days to prepare for the annual feast or travel to visit family. Others may also take time to plan their Black Friday shopping strategy or dig out last year’s Christmas decorations. Still others will be checking out their gear and making plans to go to hunting camp for the first day of buck season. This year that day will be Saturday, November 30, which is also Small Business Saturday.
With so much activity going on Thanksgiving seems to be here and gone in the blink of an eye. What once seemed like a day for families to gather together to express their thanks for the good things the year has brought and to reconnect with loved ones over a shared meal of turkey with all the trimmings, now seems like a race to eat, chat and move on to the next event. It sometimes seems that life is moving so quickly that we don’t know how to slow down even when we get the opportunity.
Reality though is that it is up to each of us to make Thanksgiving what we really want it to be.
Many retailers came out with “Black Friday” sales earlier in the month to try to catch shoppers even before Black Friday actually arrives. With such bargains being offered earlier and earlier each year there seems to be no excuse to not slow down, enjoy time with loved ones, have some turkey and stuffing, maybe even watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade or an afternoon football game. Then if the shopping bug just won’t leave you alone, go ahead and head out to the stores and check out the sales.
Although it wasn’t Black Friday, I can still remember as a child going with my mother shopping in Pittsburgh when the Christmas decorations were up and lit. That hustle and bustle that overflows on Black Friday (or on any shopping day from then until Christmas) often made we wonder if this is what Santa feels like as the holiday approaches.
Santa’s arrival to visit with children will always be associated with Thanksgiving for me because of that aforementioned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. I have memories of getting up as a child and watching the parade as Mom was busy in the kitchen making homemade buns and preparing side dishes as the kitchen filled with the scent of turkey and stuffing.
For anyone who wants to feel that wonder of watching Santa arrive as part of that parade, they don’t have to travel to New York City. In fact Brookville residents don’t have to travel at all. They can “relive” the feelings of anticipation they felt as children awaiting for Santa to appear in the parade and share the experience with their children, grandchildren or even their siblings by sharing the fun at Light Up Brookville on Friday.
Those who attend this annual celebration can enjoy watching the parade and waiting for that first glimps of a red had with white fur trim that lets you know Santa has arrived.
This event offers an old-fashioned Christmas celebration for young and old alike. Take a train ride, visit the Bowdish Train Display (as they once did long ago in Brookville during the Christmas season), see the community Christmas tree come alight with strings upon strings of colored lights. There will be food and children’s crafts and music...what a time to relive a childhood holiday memory or create new ones with your children or grandchildren.
It’s a way to keep that Thanksgiving feelings of family closeness, memories and laughter going so that it doesn’t end when the turkey is gone. What could be better than sharing the excitement we’ve all felt as children as we awaited Santa with younger family members and then seeing their faces light up as they catch a glimpse of Santa during Friday’s parade.
So let the hustle and bustle begin, but hopefully time will slow down come Thursday and Friday so that all the Thanksgiving blessings of family, love, laughter and shared memories will fill your day and new memories can be added during Light Up Brookville.