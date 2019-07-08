Don’t ever let anyone tell you that in this day and age all young people are bad. They are not.
Sunday afternoon I was coming into town and noticed a car pulled off to the side of the road, with a young couple (late teens or early 20s), outside the car, with three dogs exploring their surroundings.
I stopped to ask if they needed help, and they said they had found the dogs running around and had just contacted the owner. Because they were on their way home from the grocery store and their car was pretty well packed, they couldn’t take the dogs home. But they stayed with the dogs until someone was able to pick them up.
They didn’t have to stop and help those dogs, but they did. They didn’t have to try to find the owner, but they did. They didn’t have to stay with those dogs, but they did.
It wasn’t the most exciting way for a young couple to spend part of their Sunday afternoon, but I am asking the Lord to bless them in a special way for their kindness.
Young people who are that caring now will undoubtedly become older adults with the same sense of values – wanting to do something nice for a stranger, with no thought of reward.
There is a group of these adults, ranging in age from recently out of school to enjoying retirement, who have spent the past year working together to bring something special to our entire community. They are the members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
I can’t begin to imagine how many phone calls, text messages, emails and personal visits these men and women have made during the past year, preparing for the 2019 Jefferson County Fair, which will open this Sunday afternoon.
They have spent countless hours trying to come up with a fair that will be something special for everyone who attends. There will be musical shows, lots of action in the grandstand shows, a petting zoo, dozens of animals – large and small; chain carving and magic shows, displays of goods and equipment, and plenty of carnival rides for the children and those who are still young at heart. And of course, there will be a large group of vendors offering everyone’s favorite fair food, something that only comes around once a year!
To me, perhaps the best thing about the fair is seeing old acquaintances and catching up on what has been happening during the past year. We enjoy sitting in the gazebo or on one of the benches, just watching friends, neighbors and even those we don’t know relaxing at the fair.
Anyone who has ever planned anything, even as simple as a family dinner, knows things like this don’t just happen. And once the event begins, the work is not over. There are always last-minute things to check, an “oops” here or there to solve, and clean-up inevitably follows any event.
Sadly, there will be people going to this year’s fair expecting to be bored. And they will be. There will be people going who expect to be disappointed. And they will be. But there will also be those of us going to the fair expecting to have a good time, and we will. We will have a good time because of that small group of people who were willing to give so much of themselves so we might make some special memories of our own.
This year at the fair, if you see a member of the fair board or one of the dozens of volunteers who work so tirelessly to make it happen, why not take a minute to thank them for all their efforts? It will cost you nothing but a few minutes of your time, but will let them know their efforts were not in vain.
See you at the fair!
Thought for the week — There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others. ~ Mandy Hale