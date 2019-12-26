When people gather around the Christmas tree to open their gifts, too many times they look only at the gifts that are under the tree, and not the gifts that are around the tree.
Sure, the gifts that have been placed under the tree are great to open. Some of the gifts meet special needs, and others are things the person might have wanted but for whatever reason didn’t buy for themselves.
But in no way can even the most beautiful or most expensive gift that is under the tree compare with the gifts that are around the tree.
Most of the gifts around the tree are ones that can’t be wrapped in a pretty package or tied with sparkling ribbon.
How can you put a limit by trying to package the smiles that you will see, especially when having the blessing of seeing a child’s excitement as they open those long-awaited gifts?
How can you wrap the laughter you will hear when someone opens the perfect gift for next year’s Ugly Sweater Contest?
How can you wrap the hugs that are sure to be given when loved ones meet for the first time in months, or possibly even years?
How can you wrap the hope that we feel during this blessed time – hope for continued happiness, success whatever our dreams might be for the coming year, hope for a bright future for all those gathered around us?
How can you wrap the feeling of peace that comes when all the gifts have been opened, the Christmas dinner shared and everyone is just relaxing in their favorite chair?
How can you wrap the love that has been shared throughout the day, and long before Christmas dawned, as gifts were bought and wrapped, cards were written and goodies were prepared – not for self, but to be given to others, to bring happiness to them?
All of these gifts that around the Christmas tree – love, joy, hope, peace – don’t just happen. Just as they are given, so they must be received. These gifts around the Christmas tree are gifts that were given on that first Christmas so many years ago, when a young mother and father sheltered a newborn baby in the humble provisions of a stable. They didn’t know what the future would hold for them or their baby, but they knew the gifts of love, joy, hope and peace as they held that tiny baby boy in their arms or watched him sleep in the rough little manger where he lay.
From our home to yours, may you also feel all these blessings of Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas.
Thought for the week — For unto you is born this day a Savior, Christ the Lord.