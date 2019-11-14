Monday I had the privilege of listening to some of our area veterans as they gathered for a Veterans Day program at Laurelbrooke Landing. As part of the hour-long event, the veterans were given the opportunity to share stories and more.
U.S. Navy veteran Lanny Ferraro brought a copy of the Tin Can Sailor magazine. Tin Can Sailors were those who served on destroyers, which were nicknamed tin cans. In the magazine it had an article that talked about the symbolism behind the 13 folds of the American flag that graces the casket at a military funeral before being folded and given to a surviving family member.
Fellow veteran Ken Himes read the article aloud to those in attendance.
The article on the symbolism of the 13 folds of the flag brings home some of the ideas and beliefs that have been part of our nation since its founding. It encompasses patriotism, sacrifice, faith in God, the honoring of mothers and fathers and more. As with our Pledge of Allegiance it puts our trust squarely in God’s hands.
I went searching to see where I might find the symbolism of the 13 folds of the U.S. Flag at a funeral and located it on the American Legion Auxiliary Blog as well as on the military.com website.
The ushistory.org website on its Betsy Ross and the American Flag page says there is “no official flag-folding ceremony and no official meaning to each of the folds.” The website lists several “scripts” that could be used including the one read at Monday’s gathering.
With the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion website (www.legion.org) both list exact steps on how the U.S. Flag should be folded. On the usflag.org website there are directions for the special folding that is reserved for the U.S. Flag alone. I think I’d have to go along with yes there is an official way to fold the U.S. Flag.
While it may or may not be an official meaning of each of the folds, the very fact that it is on an American Legion Auxiliary website tells me it is of importance to veterans. I know the ones who listened to it being read appreciated it.
The shape of the folded flag – that of a triangle – also has some symbolism attached to it.
On usflag.org we’re told that “As an Army and Navy custom,” the flag is lowered daily at the “last note of retreat.” The site goes on to say, “The Flag is then carefully folded into the shape of a tri-cornered hat, emblematic of the hats worn by colonial soldiers during the war for Independence.” And notes, that with the folding “the red and white stripes are finally wrapped into the blue, as the light of day vanishes into the darkness of night.”
Even the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum noted that the triangular shape of the folded flag “takes on the appearance of a cocked hat, representing the soldiers who served under George Washington, the sailors and marines who served under John Paul Jones, and the many who have followed in their footsteps.”
Those are not the only meanings found in our nation’s flag. The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The red color symbolizes hardiness and valor, while white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
Thanks to Lanny and Ken for sharing the “symbolism of the 13 folds” I learned just how much more our flag stands for. This strong symbol that is immortalized in our National Anthem stands for country, for people, for freedom, for belief in God, for sacrifice, loyalty, love, remembrance of those who have fought bravely for independence, for the birth of a nation, and for so much more.
Here are the symbols of the 13 folds. It gives us all something to think about and be thankful for.
- The first fold is the symbol of life.
- The second fold is the veteran’s belief in eternal life.
- The third fold – made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing our ranks, who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world.
- The fourth fold represents our weaker nature as American citizens trusting in God; it is to him we turn in times of peace as well as in times of war for his divine guidance.
- The fifth fold is a tribute to our country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”
- The sixth fold where our hearts lie. It is with our hearts that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
- The seventh fold – tribute for our armed forces, for it is through them that we protect our country and flag against all our enemies whether they be found within or without the boundaries of our republic .
- The eighth fold – tribute to the ones who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of death.
- The ninth fold – tribute to womanhood and mothers, for it has been through their faith, their love, their loyalty, and their devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great have been molded.
- The 10th fold – tribute to father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since they were first-born.
- The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies, in Hebrew eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.
- The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in the Christians’ eyes, God the Father, the Son, and Holy Ghost.
- The last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”