This morning the daily thought on my desk calendar asked a question: “If it were against the law to be a Christian, would there be enough evidence in your life to convict you?”
If you think you can answer yes to that question, or you want to be able to answer yes to that question, pull up your boot straps, because the battle just got a little bit nastier.
Just when you think you have heard everything there is to hear, someone comes up with a new shocker.
With the TV news turned on for a few minutes this morning as we were getting ready for work, one headline report jumped out. Planned Parenthood apparently is now asking Disney to create a princess who has had an abortion.
What in the world are these people thinking?
Granted, there are a lot of us old ladies who still have a bit of the little girl we used to be hiding inside of us, and we enjoy watching Disney’s princess movies. But for the most part, the princess movies are made for little girls, and why in the world do little girls need to have abortions included in their entertainment?
Wanting to see if this report was really true, I turned to the Internet, and found this included in one news report of the incident: “Planned Parenthood Keystone (yes, that’s right here in Pennsylvania) sent out the message in a since-deleted tweet that suggested Walt Disney Co. should have a variety of princesses, including one who is transgender, one who is a union worker, and one who is an undocumented immigrant. “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion / We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice / We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant / We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker / We need a disney princess who’s trans,” the branch of the healthcare provider said in the tweet.”
What has happened to America, that moral standards have apparently become a thing of the past, that believing in the laws of God is no longer a reason to be proud but a reason to hide our heads and keep our mouths shut?
The moral decay in America has become an epidemic, and if someone doesn’t do something soon, it is going to destroy us as a nation. Freedom to choose was something provided for every citizen by our founding fathers. Lately that freedom appears to be only for those of non-traditional choices, or of certain skin colors or legal status. The rest of us are labeled as radicals, intolerants and even deplorables.
For the past two weekends the Church of God family in Brookville has presented its annual Easter drama, “The Choice.” The story, while following the ministry of Jesus, focuses on the lives of Marcus, an ambitious Roman centurion, and Hannah, the Jewish girl that he loves. She believes in Jesus Christ as the Messiah, and during the play Marcus is forced to make his own choices. In the end, after seeing all the evidence, he declares, “I choose Jesus.”
Like Marcus, I, too, have chosen to follow Jesus. Knowing that, if Disney does choose to accept this ludicrous suggestion, creating princesses that clearly defy the Word of God, I will no longer be purchasing Disney products. Hopefully there will be enough people outraged by the suggestion that Disney will keep the suggestion in the trash, where it belongs.
If not, I choose Jesus.
Thought for the week — A faith of convenience is a hollow faith.
