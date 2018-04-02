Weather Alert

MDZ001-PAZ016-023-074-076-WVZ510>514-040200- /O.NEW.KPBZ.WI.Y.0002.180404T1200Z-180405T0000Z/ Garrett-Jefferson-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges- Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston- Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker- Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley 158 PM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * TIMING...8 am to 8pm. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind speeds greater than 30 mph, or gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Please report down trees or branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH && $$