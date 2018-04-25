Time doesn’t stand still. That very true phrase was brought home to me as I had a chance to see the Jefferson County Emergency Center and talk to the people who work there.
I had remembered dedicated men and women who dispatched emergency responders working in the basement of the Jefferson County Courthouse. I don’t remember it being a very large operation at that time. I do remember the people who worked there being very concerned about getting help to people that needed it.
That drive to help people has not changed through the years, but a lot has, especially the technology.
One 911 operator noted that back then it was pencil, paper, a good county map and radio. Callers would give area landmarks to pinpoint their position so that the dispatcher could tell first responders where they needed to go to answer a call for help.
Today jumps in technology has changed all that. The 911 operators today must be computer savvy to do their job. A bank of five to six computer screens is part of each operator’s area. To answer one emergency call and get emergency responders dispatched, the 911 operators may use three or more computer systems. They do this quickly and efficiently, while remaining calm.
That part of their job has not changed. They must calm the person making the call in order to obtain the needed information from them. While the person seeking help may wonder why they are being asked questions when the only thing in their mind is “send an ambulance” or “I need help,” there is a reason for what the 911 operators do and the order in which they do it. It is to gain the needed information as quickly as possible so that the needed help can be dispatched quickly and so those first responders have the needed information so they can prepare for the emergency even before they arrive.
The 911 operator’s job doesn’t always end there. In some cases they remain on the phone providing instructions on how to do CPR or the steps to take when a baby is ready to be born. The mind-boggling part of this is not that they provide such emergency instructions but that they do it blindly. They cannot see the situation only hear it. I think about helping a coworker with a computer problem over the phone. I often doubt if I’m remembering the steps correctly or I sometimes forget exactly how I do something because it has become so much of a habit that I don’t think about the steps. How much harder is it when it is someone’s life at stake? I cannot imagine that pressure.
If I don’t know the answer to a co-worker’s computer question or problem, I simply tell them to speak to production manager Paul Wilson, who has also been our IT guru. More than one 911 operator may end up working a call but that isn’t because the initial person doesn’t know the answer. Instead one operator may continue with the caller, getting information or providing needed medical instructions, while the other dispatches emergency services. This teamwork is to insure that help gets to the caller as quickly as possible.
While they don’t always hear the outcome of a call, the operators know that not every call will have a happy ending. Regardless they continue to answer each and every call, doing whatever they can to get people help when they most need it.
Yes, time has moved on and technology has improved changing the tools 911 operators use to do their jobs, but the very basic factor – having someone who cares and wants to help – remains the same.
And we are lucky that that is the case. Time can march on and technology can change, but these dedicated individuals are the heart of the Jefferson County Emergency Service Center.
Our thanks and gratitude goes out to these men and women who answer that first call for help.
