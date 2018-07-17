The eyes of the world were focused on two spots last week, for very different reasons.
I believe the entire world breathed a collective sigh of relief and thanksgiving when the last of the 12 Thai boys and their coach emerged safely from the cave where they had been trapped for nearly three weeks.
After the soccer team, as well as the rescue team, were all safely out of the cave, one news report said that the chief of the rescue mission said, “This mission was successful because we had power. The power of love.”
Included in the rescue team were Americans and volunteers from other areas in the world. They didn’t care about skin color, religious and political beliefs, nor were they handicapped by language barriers. It is obvious that all those things were set aside as they worked together, side by side, with one goal in mind — to rescue the young soccer team and their coach.
Sadly, one Thai rescuer died during the mission. But Jesus said that is the greatest demonstration of love, to lay down your life for someone else.
Perhaps we will never know the other ways people expressed their love during the rescue mission. Maybe some sent money. Maybe some provided food and supplies. Maybe some sent messages of encouragement. Without a doubt, some were praying.
Some have said that the successful rescue mission might have been a miracle. There is no doubt in my mind, having seen pictures of the inside of that cave during the rescue mission, that it most definitely was a miracle. I am still waiting to learn how anyone knew the boys were trapped in that cave, prompting the rescue mission. To me, that in itself was a miracle. That those young boys could survive that many days with little, if any, food and water, is another miracle. That strangers could come together and find a solution to a seemingly impossible mission is yet another miracle. People don’t make miracles happen, God does. So prayer definitely was needed in this situation.
Even as the eyes of the world were fixed on this tiny spot in Thailand, some eyes were diverted nearly halfway around the globe to — guess where? The United States of America, where once again protesters were screaming and shouting their disapproval of our President. Within moments of his announcement of his nominee for the vacancy on the Supreme Court, people were in the streets protesting. The protests were so disrupting that one television station had to cancel the outdoors broadcast it had planned.
Earlier in the day, even before President Trump had announced the name of his nominee, some members of Congress were already declaring they would not approve any nomination made by the President.
It is hard to understand how, on the one hand, so much love, compassion and concern can be shown for a group of young boys who — after there is no more news to report in this event, no more drama, no more photo ops — may never be heard of again. On the other hand there is even more hatred being shown to one man who has been in the news for years and probably will be for more years yet to come. No matter what he does or says, it is wrong in the eyes those who have come to hate him so much, and they don’t seem to care who knows it.
There is a right way and a wrong way to make our feelings known. I may well be in the minority, but I think those who stood quietly by, in thought if not in physical presence, and offered whatever help and support they could instead of pointing fingers at the foolishness of the team for going into the cave in the first place, gave a stronger testimony as to the type of people they really are than did those who had to scream and shout obscenities to voice their opinions.
q q q
Thought for the week — A successful person is the one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.
