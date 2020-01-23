Brookville’s new sewage treatment plant is finally complete.
A new event at the Jefferson County Fair involves spicy groundhog cookies while someone will end up with a beautiful quilt during the annual Spring Fling if they are lucky enough.
The Jefferson County Historical Center is sponsoring a one-day bus trip to the Pennsylvania State Museum and Capitol in February.
Local students have raised money to help Stray Cat Central as it looks to reduce the cat population explosion that Brookville and other towns in our region have been experiencing.
These community news items are found in the Jeffersonian Democrat this week. “Community news” such as these items may be of no importance to more urban newspapers but for the Jeffersonian Democrat this news is golden.
The Jeffersonian Democrat has always been your hometown newspaper and what is important to you is important to us. We want to celebrate your achievements, let people in the community know about your events and projects and feature the wonderful things local people are doing within the community.
Many years ago, many readers may remember the people who supplied news from the local area about what the people in their community were doing. A lot tended to be talking about who traveled to another town to visit a friend or relative, or in turn, who may have received visitors from outside the community. While today’s technology makes those topics obsolete, it doesn’t take away the importance of community news.
The staff at the Jeffersonian Democrat recognize that importance. That is why we strive each week to provide news of what’s going on in the local area. From borough council meetings, to births and deaths, from what’s going on at the local senior centers to features on local people, such as the recent interview with Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry.
Our staff, however, believes there is more “community news” that needs to be published – celebrating acheivements, announcing projects, helping to reaquaint our readers with local organizations right here in the community and what they are accomplishing.
We want to publish much more community news in 2020. We want to let people know about the many events area organizations plan throughout the year. If you’re part of an organization that is planning an event that is open to the public, send us an email with all the particulars – time, date, location, name of organization, description of the event and a contact name and number in case we have questions. We will publish your event in our community calendar.
If you’re an officer of an organization, we’d love to sit down and talk to you about the organization, its history, its mission, and its projects. Just give us a call at 849-5339 or email us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com.
As we look back to earlier days of the Jeffersonian Democrat there are pictures of youngsters who had their First Communion. If any parent or church would like to provide a photo with information about a First Communion or a christening (baptism) or any other church milestone, we would love to publish it in celebration of the event.
We would love to see photos and announcements on the church page of baptisms, First Commuions, mission projects, new pastors welcomed to the community and those who have served for many years celebrated for their leadership. Or pictures and write-ups of community members who are engaged, marking an anniversary or getting married.
We’ve heard many times from individuals and organizations that they don’t consider themselves good writers. And many times that becomes the reason why a group or person doesn’t send information about an event to the local newspaper. You don’t need to worry about whether you have a gift for prose or not because writing is our field of expertise. It’s what we do on a daily basis.
So whether you or a family member has celebrated a milestone, have an event to share, or even if you’re not sure whether you do or don’t, stop in and have a chat with us and we’ll do the rest.
Together we can celebrate the all the wonderful things that go on in Brookville and the surrounding area.