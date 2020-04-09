Jefferson County is still showing no confirmed coronavirus cases, although we all know it’s just a matter of time before that changes.
People are social distancing, and for the most part staying home unless there’s a need to go to the doctor, the pharmacy or to get food – which may be at grocery stores or via take-out orders at local restaurants. That adherence to medical advice and government mandates has likely helped in slowing the coronavirus’ arrival in our county, at least as far as we know.
Could it already be here and we’re not aware of it?
That certainly seems to be a possibility as information changes daily and we’re told by medical experts – such as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – that some people could have the virus and not know it because they have no symptoms. There have been news articles that say that some people are not affected by the virus in that they don’t get sick with COVID-19 but they can still act as carriers of the coronavirus.
This scenario is just plain scary.
But this isn’t a science fiction movie.
We have intelligent people working on finding a vaccine and others are looking to develop a test that would show those people who have developed anti-bodies to the virus and might be immune. Such news articles bring hope to all of us.
Are these times nothing like we’ve ever seen before? Definitely.
Is this coronavirus unbeatable? No, health experts tell us.
Polio was once a feared disease, crippling hundreds of thousands of children each year. Today this disease is about 99 percent eradicated across the globe. I still remember receiving a polio vaccine in the 1960s. My parents and siblings went to the designated school building in the DuBois Area School District and joined a line with other families to receive the oral vaccine. The original vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, was given by injection to schoolchildren in the mid 1950s. A second vaccine, this one developed by Dr. Albert Sabin, was given orally in the 1960s.
How soon a vaccine will come is unknown.
There have been some encouraging reports of a possible vaccine being developed by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in conjunction with UPMC. This vaccine candidate is delivered via a patch through the skin and supposedly develops a high enough level of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to make it effective against the current pandemic. Testing has been done on mice but it has yet to be tested on humans and that can take awhile.
In the meantime, we must continue to be good team players and do our part.
We may think we look silly wearing gloves or masks as we go to the grocery story, the pharmacy or to pick up one of the meals the Brookville Area School District is providing to students each week but I think as we continue this battle, we’ll find that more and more people will be wearing gloves and masks than not when out in public. Think of these items as our team uniforms. We’re all in the fight together and gloves and masks are just part of our uniform we wear the same as a sports team has its jerseys.
Besides, this minor inconvenience for us could be what saves someone’s life – even our own – by stopping the spread of coronavirus to friends, neighbors, and most of all – family members.
Go Team!