The towns we grew up in or live in now often hold special meaning to us.
Our hometowns encompass the many childhood memories we hold dear – the friends who shared our childhoods, the neighbors who lived next door, the town celebrations. Hometowns are filled with memories.
The towns we live in today may still be those same hometowns. We’ve watched them grow and, maybe change to some degree as everything does, but our feelings for them remain the same. We loved them when we were young and we love them still today.
It is those memories that each of us have that the Jeffersonian Democrat would like to share.
I grew up in Falls Creek, several miles from Brookville. I remember neighborhood pickup games of baseball in the summertime; the old-fashioned candy store with its wooden and glass display cases and penny candy.
I attended the Falls Creek Elementary School, which still stands today. My brothers rode their sleds down the very steep hill beside the school a time or two as they grew up. We walked in the Halloween parade down Main Street and we visited with Santa on a Saturday morning at the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Co.
Brookville holds memories for me as well. I first was assigned to cover Brookville as a young reporter in 1982. I remember meetings in the old borough building and the county commissioners offices in the courthouse. I was lucky to have met both the late Cad Emery and the late Judge Edwin Snyder, both of whom I respected a lot.
They are just two of the wonderful people I’ve had the opportunity to meet over the years here in Brookville. I also remember the beginning of the Main Street project and the year that Brookville won a state award for it.
I’m sure everyone has memories about their town or things that make them love it. It is those memories, comments and photographs that we are looking to include in our upcoming “I Love My Hometown” special section. We hope to show people around the area what makes our towns so wonderful and the pride we have in the places where we live.
We are asking people to share their memories, or send us old photos and tell us what they mean to you, or tell us why you think your hometown is special, or what your favorite events that you look forward to each year or just share some interesting fun facts about your town. Please also include your name and address. Submission deadline is this Friday, September 13.
The best of best of what we receive will be appear in this special section. Comments, memories, stories, photos can all be emailed to jdnews@thecourierexpress.com.
There will also be three prizes given. First prize will be a $100 gift card, and second and third prizes will each be a family four-pack of Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium tickets.
Together let’s proclaim all the reasons why living where we do is the very best.