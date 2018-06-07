This year will see my 40th class reunion. One of my classmates asked how many people were in our graduating class? A slew of numbers were forthcoming in answer to the Facebook question. None of them were correct, until one classmate noted she had the program from our actual graduation ceremony.
The number was 322 students. Yes, 322 and no, it wasn’t at a city school. For all but two years of my life (college years) I have lived in Jefferson County. I graduated from DuBois Area High School with 321 other students.
This week’s Jeffersonian Democrat has the 2018 graduation magazine inserted into it. Brookville had 80 graduates this year; 100 seniors graduated last year, I’m told.
It would seem as if the trend has truly hit, that of class sizes shrinking. When I was first in my career and covering school boards, Brookville’s included, we would hear how class sizes were getting smaller. I wonder what the graduating class size was for Brookville two, three or even four decades ago?
It’s no wonder that school districts in our area are considering the consolidation of their elementary schools. Clearfield Area School District consolidated its elementary schools into one and then got rid of its Middle School, moving those students to the High School after a renovation project that added new construction to the school.
In some ways we’re seemingly moving backward, back into those one building, all classes that I remember being told about by parents and grandparents. Yes, today it is on a much grander scale and doesn’t really bear any resemblence to those little one room school houses or to the elementary school I attended in Falls Creek. We had one first grade teacher who taught us every subject except music, art and physical education. No, today’s classrooms are not really like those but returning to one school brings those days to mind.
While some may not like the added travel time such consolidations sometimes bring, they are the reality in which we live. Costs continue to grow as we wonder how much more an already beleaguered tax base can shoulder.
What is the answer? I don’t know. But with the community and the school meeting as it did Monday night to discuss the issue, raise concerns and possibly uncover new solutions or catch problems before they happen, I have faith that an answer will be found. Will it please everyone? Not likely. However, public input allows for more ideas to be considered as we face that trend of smaller grade sizes that we seem to be facing each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.