A big thank you goes to Dick Boozer and The Laurel Festival Board.
All of your hard work, efforts, and planning certainly paid off! Thank you also for Andy Strohm and the committees that worked so hard each day and night.
My husband and I attended various activities and enjoyed all of them. It was great to see all the children enjoying themselves throughout the week. There were many things for them to do. All those smiling faces were sweet to see at the parade while they ran for candy to fill their bags.
My wish would be for next year that more local businesses and organizations will participate in sponsorship so that the Laurel Week will be able to grow every year.
Thank you for providing so many fun memories for me.
Judi Bell Reitz, 1972 Laurel Queen
Brookville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.