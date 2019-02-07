Thanks so much for praying for us. We really appreciate it. A lot has happened in the past few days. On Tuesday, we submitted an appeal regarding our visas on the grounds that East Mountain is not required to have the document they said we did not submit. With the appeal, we submitted an affidavit from a lawyer as well as a copy of the certificate that establishes East Mountain as a non-profit enterprise. We hope that these will be enough to overturn the denial. After the appeal, we, along with East Mountain leadership made the decision that was best for us to temporarily leave the country before our 14 day grace period expired. This gives us the best long term options. Otherwise, we would be unable to leave the country for at least 6-12 months and still no guarantee of a visa.
On Wednesday afternoon, we left Capetown and are now in Prague with some friends. We are taking this time to rest, process and unwind after an emotional, stressful and hectic week that was reminiscent of our exodus from Mali. Our plan at this point is to leave for the U.S. next Friday (February 8), spend three to four months visiting family and partners and then return to SA (South Africa). We would either apply for a different type of visa from the U.S. or await the outcome of our appeal. We will have to see which option seems best.
Thus far, things have gone smoothly. Our biggest concern was that we would receive undesirable status upon leaving Capetown because our visas expired during our renewal process. That is what we had been told. But by God's grace, we received a normal exit stamp. That means there are no restrictions for short term travel to SA.
Prior to our departure, I (Mark) spent several days fasting and praying. During that time, the Lord reminded me of several important truths. First, that he is in control, even when we do not understand. For the past two years, we have seen such confusion and inconsistency around visas. But, God is in control.
He also reminded me that when the road seems hardest, he is still with me. We sincerely hope that in a few months, we will return. Even so, we have shed tears over this sudden departure. It is not the way it’s supposed to be (in our minds anyway). We feel great loss. Among other things, we will also miss the work we do and being part of something wonderful and significant with wonderful people. We know that the next few months will not be wasted, nothing ever is with God, but it will be different from what we imagined. Even so, God is with us and in control. We can always trust him.
Praise God:
- For a safe departure from South Africa and that we were not labeled undesirable.
- That we have found someone one to stay in our house for the next few months.
- For the opportunity that he has given us here in Prague.
Please pray:
- For our time in Prague, that it would be restful and fun, but that we would also make use of time to process as a family. We are planning to do some sightseeing tomorrow with the family we are visiting. We're also looking forward to a Superbowl party on Monday evening.
- For wisdom as we make plans for our time in the U.S. and also for God's provision. We will need a vehicle. We will also need a place to stay when we are in Pennsylvania.
- For continued healing for Marcie's foot. She is doing quite well, but she really had to push the limits the past few days so she has had some swelling.
- For the continuing work at East Mountain and at Stellenbosch Baptist.
Thanks again for your prayers for us, especially during this time. You are loved and appreciated.
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.